Latest on Wizards’ coaching search

The Wizards’ head coaching job remains open and while there remains no timeline to make a decision, the field of candidates is narrowing

Sixers assistant coach Sam Cassell has emerged as a leading candidate, sources tell FortyEightMinutes. Cassell coached Bradley Beal during the shooting guard’s first two seasons in the league and the two remain close.

Wes Unseld Jr. has also emerged as a top contender. Unseld, whose father had a Hall-of-Fame career with the franchise, began his coaching career as an assistant with Washington back in 2005, remaining with the franchise for six years. The Maryland-native is currently an assistant on the Nuggets’ staff.

While Cassell and Unseld are frontrunners for the gig, Wizards assistant coach Robert Pack remains a darkhorse for the position. Pack, who was previously linked to the job , has a great relationship with Russell Westbrook, stemming from their two players’ time in Oklahoma City, and if Pack doesn’t land the head coaching job, he’ll be strongly considered to remain on as an assistant coach regardless of hire.

The Wizards continue to search for ways to elevate the franchise from simply a playoff team to contender status and finding the right hire will go a long way toward achieving the organization’s goals.

