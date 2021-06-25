The Ice Road Review: Liam Neeson's Big Rig Delivers the Icy Action Goods
Long haul truckers race to the rescue in an action-packed, blue-collar thriller. The Ice Road follows the frantic response to a mine collapse deep in the Canadian tundra. Liam Neeson comes to Netflix as a recently fired trucker who's enlisted for the dangerous drive. The Ice Road has its fair share of clichés, but also surprises with several unexpected twists. The tension remains taut throughout as the perspective switches back and forth from the trapped miners to the frozen road.movieweb.com