The Ice Road Review: Liam Neeson's Big Rig Delivers the Icy Action Goods

As someone who has been a fan of The Purge series for the most part (I still contend the original is the weakest entry in the franchise, but it’s still a pretty solid thriller all the same), I was rather interested to see where screenwriter James DeMonaco and director Everardo Gout were going to take this concept for The Forever Purge, and for the most part, they’ve succeeded in creating a horrific vision that taps into the division that is currently rippling through the sociopolitical landscape of the United States. There are definitely aspects of The Forever Purge that feel a bit heavy-handed at times, and it doesn’t quite have the same pulse-racing action set pieces we’ve seen in other entries, but, as a whole, The Forever Purge does an admirable job of continuing the franchise’s legacy of holding up a mirror to the issues that are currently plaguing society in America.