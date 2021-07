Are you designing a bathroom for your dream home or do you want to add some color to your existing one? If so, you should go with the latest color trend: blue! It’s timeless, beautiful and calming, which is why it goes so well in bathrooms. Plus, you can incorporate it into your space in a big or small way. You can paint your walls, DIY your vanity, make a statement with a blue sink, put up blue wallpaper or add blue tile. The options are endless.