Jumbo Package: Saban talks championship culture, says “success is momentary”

By Josh Chatham
Roll 'Bama Roll
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Smith at The Athletic interviewed Nick Saban among other great coaches about championship culture, and it’s a good read. Saban: Just because you won last year, doesn’t mean you don’t have to go earn it next time. Success is momentary. If you don’t do the things you always did, you’re going to be disappointed when you have to play people in the next tier. It’s really about the standard, regardless of what happened yesterday — win, lose or draw. You win a championship, it still comes back to what the standards are.

Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
92.9 WTUG

Nick Saban Embraces Challenge of Evolving Offensive Schemes

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is entering his 28th season as a head football coach. During his tenure he has won seven national championships, 10 conference championships and has coached three Heisman Trophy winners. Saban joined Nick Cellini and Chris Domino on 680 The Fan to discuss what keeps him motivated despite being college football's third-oldest coach.
Talladega, ALArgus Observer Online

President of Talladega College meets with the king of college football

The president of Talladega College met with the king of college football this week. Dr. Billy C. Hawkins, president of Talladega College, met with Alabama coach Nick Saban as part of an event hosted by Coca-Cola United. According to a news release, attendees met with Saban to have lunch, tour the football facilities and share insight into the new Name, Image and Likeness rules, which allow college athletes to accept endorsement opportunities. Saban also discussed precautionary measures that were taken during the pandemic, and his plans for the 2021 season.
Scarlet Nation

Breaking down Alabama's coaching staff: Nick Saban

Over the next few days, BamaInsider will provide a breakdown of the Alabama coaching staff. Today we begin the series with Nick Saban, who will be entering his 15th season in charge of the Crimson Tide. Click the video above for a breakdown of Saban. Below are five things to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
College Sportsthespun.com

Paul Finebaum Says New Playoff Format Is ‘Unfair’ To 1 School

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum typically doesn’t hold anything back when talking about Notre Dame. The longtime voice of the SEC has often been a critic of the Fighting Irish. However, in regards to the new College Football Playoff format, Finebaum is speaking up in defense of the South Bend, Indiana program.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Comments On LSU’s Surprising Transfer

LSU received unfortunate news this past Monday regarding Dare Rosenthal. The senior left tackle will enter the transfer portal and play elsewhere this fall. The Tigers were hopeful that all five starting offensive linemen from last season would be back in the fold for the 2021 season. Obviously that won’t be the case since Rosenthal is on his way out.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Rookie Wide Receiver Reportedly Indicted For Murder

There was some confusion earlier week as to why the Seattle Seahawks released rookie wide receiver Tamorrion Terry. Well, the NFL world just found out why the front office quietly cut him. According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, a grand jury in Georgia indicted Terry and 10 others...
Alabama Staterockytopinsider.com

Alabama Wide Receiver Set to Announce Commitment Thursday

Marquarius White, a three-star wide receiver and a current target for Tennessee football, is set to announce which college he will play for in 2022 on Thursday, July 8. White, ranked as the No. 19 overall prospect in the state of Alabama, has 19 Division 1 scholarship offers. Many of which come from notable schools.
College Sports247Sports

Five-Star DT Travis Shaw Names Top Four

GREENSBORO, N.C. --- A day after completing consecutive recruiting trips, five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw named Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina, and North Carolina A&T his top four schools. "This recruiting process has moved fast," Shaw told Inside Carolina. "As I think about it, I don't want to waste the coaches'...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Clemson offers nation's No. 1 RB

Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets. Clemson extended an offer to the nation’s consensus No. 1 running back for the 2023 class Friday. Lehigh Acres (FL) running back Richard Young was in town for a visit and added the official offer from the Tigers. "Clemson offered!!!" Young...

