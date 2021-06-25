Jumbo Package: Saban talks championship culture, says “success is momentary”

Joe Smith at The Athletic interviewed Nick Saban among other great coaches about championship culture, and it’s a good read. Saban: Just because you won last year, doesn’t mean you don’t have to go earn it next time. Success is momentary. If you don’t do the things you always did, you’re going to be disappointed when you have to play people in the next tier. It’s really about the standard, regardless of what happened yesterday — win, lose or draw. You win a championship, it still comes back to what the standards are.