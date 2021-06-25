Cancel
MLB

Series Preview: Colorado Rockies @ Milwaukee Brewers

By Jaymes L
brewcrewball.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s “re-opening day” as American Family Field is officially allowed full capacity starting today. Whether or not the stadium is actually full with one of the worst road teams in baseball coming to town remains to be seen, but it’s hard to fault the promotions department for trying something to take advantage of the lack of capacity limits.

