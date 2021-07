Miami, Florida – In the end, all the Miami Marlins needed was a wild pitch and a throwing error to win in extras, outlasting the Dodgers 2-1 Tuesday night. The fish squandered several chances to push runs across including loading the bases twice, prevailing in a way nobody really imagined. At the bottom of the tenth inning, Miguel Rojas was at the plate looking for the game-winning hit. Starling Marte, meanwhile, prowled at second base looking to make his move.