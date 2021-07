The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be in need of a new quarterback soon. Here’s where Draft Wire has them going in their latest 2022 NFL mock draft. For Steelers fans, the focus is all about the here-and-now. It makes sense as to why. Pittsburgh has been riding a Super Bowl window under Ben Roethlisberger for close to two decades now, and the future Hall of Fame quarterback will go down as one of the best players to ever wear the black and gold when his career is finished.