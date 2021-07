Former Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen is speaking his truths lately and isn’t holding back in doing so. Pippen — one of the best to ever do it in a Bulls uniform — has been making waves recently speaking out on many happenings throughout his storied career. It was just a few days prior that Pippen threw former coach Phil Jackson right under the bus when he brought up the puzzling decision to give Toni Kukoc (a rookie at the time) the last second shot in a 1994 playoff game against the Knicks. Pippen benched himself when the decision was made in the huddle to have Kukoc take the final shot.