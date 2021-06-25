2020-21 Rink Wrap: Ilya Samsonov
The Key Stat: Samsonov did not get to start more than two games in a row all season. He played a total of two in a row four times, the rest were single games. That’s a lot of inconsistency for a goalie the Capitals want to make their starter of the future. Of course you can crap on Samsonov for getting injured off ice last year and getting Covid twice in the season this year, but if Capitals want to see what their starter of the future can do they have to give him a lot more games in a row, whether he struggles or not. Young players, especially goalies, need consistency in playing time if you want to get consistent results.www.japersrink.com