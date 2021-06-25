2020-21 Rink Wrap: Ilya Samsonov

The Key Stat: Trevor van Riemsdyk’s CF% at five on five was 52.49, the best among all Washington blueliners. The Good: van Riemsdyk did not see a ton of ice time this season — he dressed for just 20 of Washington’s 56 games and averaged 17:05 minutes per game — but he made an impact whenever he was in the lineup. He played particularly well with Brenden Dillon, with whom he spent most of his time skating. It is no secret that Dillon had an up and down season, but he seemed to steady with van Riemsdyk on his right. TvR is certainly more defensive-minded than Dillon, which balanced him out well and made for a solid pairing. The duo recorded a CF% of 51.45 through 235:28 of ice time together; without van Riemsdyk, however, Dillon’s CF% dropped to 45.97. Is van Rismedyk...the Brenden Dillon Whisperer™?