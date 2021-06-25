Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

2020-21 Rink Wrap: Ilya Samsonov

By Luke Adomanis
Japers' Rink
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Key Stat: Samsonov did not get to start more than two games in a row all season. He played a total of two in a row four times, the rest were single games. That’s a lot of inconsistency for a goalie the Capitals want to make their starter of the future. Of course you can crap on Samsonov for getting injured off ice last year and getting Covid twice in the season this year, but if Capitals want to see what their starter of the future can do they have to give him a lot more games in a row, whether he struggles or not. Young players, especially goalies, need consistency in playing time if you want to get consistent results.

www.japersrink.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilya Samsonov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Blackhawks 2020-21 Player Grades: David Kampf

As we reflect on the 2020-21 campaign for the Chicago Blackhawks, we can better assess which players stood out individually as well as who helped the team be more successful. These are the kinds of things management and the coaching staff are considering while they prepare to put together their roster for next season. Who was an asset, and who is expendable? On that note, today we evaluate David Kampf and his corresponding player grade.
NHLPensBurgh

2020-21 Season In Review: Brian Dumoulin

Born: September 6, 1991 (29 years old) Draft: 2009, Carolina Hurricanes, second round (51st overall) 2020-21 Statistics: 41 games played — four goals, 10 assists, 14 points. Contract Status: Dumoulin is signed at $4.1mil/year for two more seasons before becoming an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign. He is the Penguins’ fourth-biggest defensive cap hit (behind Kris Letang, Mike Matheson and John Marino) but trailed only Letang in average ice time (Dumoulin skated for over 22 minutes per game in 2020-21).
NHLPensBurgh

2020-21 Season In Review: Tristan Jarry

Born: April 29, 1995 (26 years old) Draft: 2013, 44th overall (2nd round) by the Penguins. 2020-21 Statistics: 39 games played, 25 wins, 9 losses, 3 OT/SO losses. Contract Status: Under contract for two more seasons at a cap hit of $3.5M, will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2022-23 season.
NHLYardbarker

Panthers 2020-21 Report Card: Aleksander Barkov

This season, Aleksander Barkov again showed why he’s one of the best two-way forwards in today’s NHL. The Florida Panthers’ captain electrified audiences with his elite playmaking and goal-scoring ability, so much so that it won him the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in 2020-21. What...
NHLJapers' Rink

2020-21 Rink Wrap: Conor Sheary

The Key Stat: Conor Sheary scored 13 even-strength goals in 2020-21, was tied with Daniel Sprong for second-most on the team (behind only Alex Ovechkin’s 14, naturally). The Good: After a bit of a rough run in 2019-20 and an uncertain offseason, Sheary landed with the Caps in December of last year - and it ended up being a solid move for both player and team. Even in the shortened season, Sheary’s 14 goals were the third-most of his career, and put him on pace for a 20+ goal campaign had they played the full 82. He also boasted the team’s second-best ixG rate of 8.89, behind only (who else?) Ovechkin.
NHLNHL

2020-21 Season Rewind: Aleksander Barkov

2020-21 season highlights from Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov. Long considered the most-underrated player in the league, it's safe to say this past season not only cemented the Panthers captain as properly rated, but also as one of the best players in the game among media pundits, players, fans and pretty much anyone else with a pair of eyeballs.
NHLPensBurgh

2020-21 Season In Review: Zach Aston-Reese

Born: August 10, 1994 (26 years old) Hometown: Staten Island, New York (USA) 2020-21 Statistics: 45 games, nine goals, six assists, 15 points, plus-10 Contract Status: Aston-Reese is currently a restricted free agent entering this offseason. Playoffs. The Penguins’ buzzsaw line of Zach Aston-Reese, Brandon Tanev, and Teddy Blueger did...
NHLchatsports.com

2020-21 Rink Wrap: Vitek Vanecek

The Key Stat: 36, which is the number of starts Vanecek had in this, his rookie season. It was fifth-most in Caps history for a rookie, but also was accomplished in an abbreviated season. Those 36 starts in 56 games works out to 53 starts over an 82-game season, which would have been the most of any rookie goalie in Caps history.
NHLJapers' Rink

2020-21 Rink Wrap: Trevor van Riemsdyk

The Key Stat: Trevor van Riemsdyk’s CF% at five on five was 52.49, the best among all Washington blueliners. The Good: van Riemsdyk did not see a ton of ice time this season — he dressed for just 20 of Washington’s 56 games and averaged 17:05 minutes per game — but he made an impact whenever he was in the lineup. He played particularly well with Brenden Dillon, with whom he spent most of his time skating. It is no secret that Dillon had an up and down season, but he seemed to steady with van Riemsdyk on his right. TvR is certainly more defensive-minded than Dillon, which balanced him out well and made for a solid pairing. The duo recorded a CF% of 51.45 through 235:28 of ice time together; without van Riemsdyk, however, Dillon’s CF% dropped to 45.97. Is van Rismedyk...the Brenden Dillon Whisperer™?
NHLYardbarker

Jets’ 2020-21 Report Cards: Kyle Connor

The Winnipeg Jets’ 2020-21 season was full of ups and downs and ended with a second-round sweep at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens. In this series, we’ll take a look back on the season, player by player, and grade their individual performances with an eye toward their future with the team.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Islanders’ End of the Season Awards 2020-21

The New York Islanders’ season, their last at Nassau Coliseum, was one to remember. It started with no fans in attendance due to the pandemic, but slowly, spectators arrived and cheered on their team as they made another run to the semifinals. They may have lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning, but many of their players stepped up during the season. Here’s a look at the 2020-21 award winners.
NHLYardbarker

Islanders’ Milestones Reached During the 2020-21 Season

Coming into the 2020-21 season, the New York Islanders had big goals of making another run after falling two games short of the Stanley Cup. They brought back nearly the same team and saw some of their players take off early this season, but could not make it to the Final. Individually, though, the Islanders also had many players and coaches hoping to achieve individual milestones and have had plenty of them through the first 30 games of the season. Here is a look at some players and coaches to accomplish that this season.
NHLJapers' Rink

Japers’ Rink Radio Episode 193: Rink Wraps (Backstrom to Dowd)

Greg & Adam start Rink Wraps with a look at the seasons of Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson, Zdeno Chara, Brendan Dillon, and Nic Dowd. As always, thanks for listening - we truly appreciate your continued support. We’re reachable on Twitter (JRR, Adam, Stephen, J.P., Greg, Alex , Bryan, Kevin, and Luke) so let us know if you ever have any questions or just want to talk some hockey, and be sure to subscribe, rate and review the Japers’ Rink Radio podcast on iTunes, Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter - help us bring JRR to more listeners and everybody wins. As always, thanks for listening - we truly appreciate your continued support.
NHLYardbarker

Stars’ 2020-21 Report Card: Blake Comeau

Blake Comeau is quintessential to the Dallas Stars’ checking line because of his physical presence. Comeau is not the type of player that leads a team in scoring, nor comes in the clutch in dire moments, but plays a large piece in what separates a contending team from one that can win a championship – a solid fourth line. Comeau was missed during the 2020 Stanley Cup Final after he was injured in Game 2. His injury in the series tremendously handicapped the Stars’ penalty kill against a top-tier Tampa Bay Lightning power play. As an alternate captain, Comeau brings a veteran presence – he isn’t afraid to lay the body on opposing players and, while he plays a physical game, rarely misses time due to injury.
NHLsanjosehockeynow.com

My 2020-21 NHL Awards Ballot

I was honored to be one of 100 PHWA writers selected to vote for this year’s NHL Awards. We voted on six trophies (Hart, Norris, Calder, Lady Byng, Selke, Masterton) and both the All-Star and All-Rookie Teams. Here’s how I voted for the Hart, Norris, Calder, and All-Star and All-Rookie...
NHLNHL

2020-21 Season Rewind: Aaron Ekblad

2020-21 season highlights from Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad. It was tough looking through the Norris Trophy voting list this past week and wondering where Aaron Ekblad might've finished had his season not been cut short due to an unfortunate injury. After all, he certainly was playing like one of...
NHLchatsports.com

2020-21 Season In Review: Cody Ceci

Born: December 21, 1993 (27 years old) Draft: 1st Round, 2012 (15th overall) by the Ottawa Senators. 2020-21 Statistics: 4 goals, 13 assists in 53 games played. Contract Status: Unrestricted free agent after signing 1-year, $1.25M contract with the Penguins last season. Playoffs. Like most players on the Penguins roster,...
NHLreviewjournal.com

Grading the 2020-21 Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are likely watching the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final wondering what could have been. The Knights were on the cusp of returning to hockey’s biggest stage for the second year in a row. Like the season before, they fell short despite being favorites. The loss...
NHLNHL

Philipp Grubauer: 2020-21 Season In Review

Vezina Trophy finalist achieved several new career highs. Philipp Grubauer had one of the best seasons of his NHL career and finished among the league leaders in several of the main goaltending categories in the 2020-21 campaign. The Rosenheim, Germany, native posted a 30-9-1 record in 40 games (39 starts)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy