Home Gaming What Happened To The Games From Sony’s First State of Play?. While it seems these days that everyone and their dog puts on a showcase just because they can (cheers for trying, Gearbox, but maybe stay home next year), there used to be a time when publishers announcing their very own online events would be just about the most exciting thing happening that week. That was certainly the case when Sony announced the first State of Play, their alternative to E3 very obviously inspired by Nintendo’s Directs.