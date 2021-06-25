Cancel
Video Games

What Happened To The Games From Sony's First State of Play?

By Jimmy Donnellan
 17 days ago

While it seems these days that everyone and their dog puts on a showcase just because they can (cheers for trying, Gearbox, but maybe stay home next year), there used to be a time when publishers announcing their very own online events would be just about the most exciting thing happening that week. That was certainly the case when Sony announced the first State of Play, their alternative to E3 very obviously inspired by Nintendo's Directs.

Related
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Sony’s State of Play returns this week

Sony has announced that its State of Play broadcast will be returning later this week on Thursday, July 6th with around 30 minutes of content. According to Sid Shuman, senior director of content communications at SIE, this latest episode will show an extended gameplay sequence for Bethesda and Arkane Studios’ Deathloop. Viewers will get to see “Cole use his abilities to stealthily skulk across rooftops… or go in guns blazing to create a whole lot of mayhem” during the nine minutes of footage.
Video GamesInverse

What to expect from the Deathloop PlayStation State of Play

The next PlayStation State of Play event is coming very soon, and Sony has already given us a few details about what to expect from it. These digital showcases are often filled with new game announcements, updates on existing projects, and all things PlayStation. Sony set expectations by confirming a...
Video GamesEngadget

Sony's next State of Play will focus on 'Deathloop'

Sony's next State of Play showcase will focus on , the upcoming PlayStation 5 console exclusive from Arkane Studios. The stream will feature a nine-minute look at the first-person time-loop adventure, with the stealth and combat features getting some time to shine. Following a couple of delays, Deathloop should arrive...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Talking Point: Was Sony's Latest State of Play Livestream Any Good?

It's not what many were expecting, but Sony did indeed host an announcement-focused livestream on 8th July 2021. A new State of Play showcase focusing on Deathloop as well as third-party titles and indies, of course! At least it keeps us ticking over until the platform holder's next big event, right? Anyway, the PS5 timed-exclusive from Bethesda was indeed the centrepiece of the show, but that's not to say there weren't any new reveals to share. Far from it, in fact.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Moss Book II Announced for PSVR at Sony State of Play

Today’s State of Play kicked off by showing the trailer for Moss Book II, the highly anticipated sequel to the original Moss. Join Quill as she explores the hexed castle of the Arcane, where her uncle had previously been kept captive. Following the ending of the first game, Quill finds...
Video GamesTechRadar

Sony State of Play: when is the next PlayStation event and what to expect?

Sony State of Play is a semi-regular digital event, showcasing the latest and greatest PlayStation news, updates, reveals and announcements. Since the showcase began back in 2019, we've seen Sony use State of Play to reveal The Last of Us 2 release date, debut gameplay footage for Ghost of Tsushima, and drop new trailers for games including Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Returnal. So it's always worth tuning in to the State of Play livestreams if you want to be alerted to any big announcements for PS5 games, PSVR games and PS4 games.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The 10 best JRPGs on Nintendo Switch

JRPGs can be difficult to get into, with lore that’s often dense and seemingly unapproachable, and completion times requiring a hefty investment of your own valuable time. But for those who are willing and able to invest the effort and energy, the genre features some of the most epic stories with fully realized character arcs, fleshed-out worlds, and in-depth combat.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Live: Watch Sony PlayStation's State of Play Livestream Right Here (8th July, 2021)

It’s not the big E3 2021-esque event many fans have been itching for, but a new State of Play will air today with an emphasis on Bethesda first-person shooter Deathloop. The title will be flanked by updates on “exciting” indie and third-party projects, but there’ll be no God of War Ragnarok or Horizon Forbidden West. You can watch from 2PM PDT / 10PM BST.
Video Gameswmleader.com

Lost Judgment gets a new trailer at Sony’s State of Play

During Sony’s most recent State of Play presentation on Thursday, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed more information on the upcoming detective thriller Lost Judgment. The Judgment games are a spin-off of the Yakuza series, and players take control of Takayuku Yagami as he explores the Japanese cities of Kamurocho and Isezaki Ijincho. During the State of Play presentation, Sega showed a new trailer showcasing the game’s investigative action.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Sifu Gets A New gameplay Video During Sony's State Of Play

Developer and publisher Sloclap revealed a new gameplay video for Sifu during Sony's State Of Play livestream today. The video, which has been dubbed "Into the Club, Part II", shows off a ton of footage of the devastating real-world kung fu combat moves you can master in the game, all of which are fueled and driven by the fury of revenge. The game is still a long way out as it won't be released until 2022 on the PS4/5 and the Epic Games Store. Enjoy the video down at the bottom!
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Deathloop Sony State Of Play Watch Along With Game Informer

Just because E3 is in the rearview doesn't mean the video game industry is done rolling out the news. Nintendo took over the headlines earlier this week with the announcement of the new Switch OLED model, setting the internet ablaze with takes on the new additions (and lack thereof). But the Big N isn't the only company looking to make a splash. Sony has announced the company's latest State of Play, this time featuring the PS5-exclusive Deathloop, plus looks at more third-party titles!

