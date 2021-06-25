Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lucy Dacus’ ‘Home Video’ Is a Southern Short-Story Collection With an Indie-Rock Soundtrack: Album Review

By Jem Aswad
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even though they’re all alpha musicians in their own right, it’s often hard not to think of Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers — close friends and members of the semi-supergroup side-project Boygenius — as a single, multi-faceted entity. Boygenius has only released an EP and done one tour, but the three join their beautifully matched harmonies on a song or two on each members’ solo albums, and most of all, their artistic sensibilities come from similar places, with lyrics that share a personal, memoir/novelistic quality, despite their differing sounds and backgrounds.

variety.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Variety

Variety

25K+
Followers
35K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Dacus
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Shawn Everett
Person
Julien Baker
Person
Catherine Lacey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Video#Missing Children#Adolescence#Home Video#Dacus Lrb And#Vbs#Vacation Bible School#Alabama Shakes#Southern#Thumbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicpapermag.com

Macy Rodman Announces New Album, 'Unbelievable Animals'

In a move that Shamir describes as the "best thing" he's done to date, the musician has signed New York icon Macy Rodman to his label, Accidental Popstar Records, and their first official release together arrives later this summer. Unbelievable Animals, Rodman's follow-up album to 2019's Endless Kindness, is out August 27th, with its lead single, "Love Me!", setting the tone today alongside an accompanying music video.
Musicdecibelmagazine.com

Album Review: Withered – ‘Verloren’

Best New Noise, review Best New Noise, Season of Mist, Verloren, Withered. It has been five years since Atlanta decay-dealers Withered released a new album. Before 2016’s Grief Relic, it was another six years since that album’s predecessor. Withered refer to themselves as “tortured blackened doom,” and the wait between albums has certainly been fittingly torturous. Their new album Verloren—which translates to “missing” in German—ends the dry spell with a gargantuan effort that ranks as their most dynamic release.
Musicmusicomh.com

Lucy Dacus – Home Video

Appropriately enough, in a time where we’ve all been forced into a period of reflection, Lucy Dacus‘ third album takes her early years growing up in Virginia as inspiration. Home Video is formed of 11 stories based on her childhood diaries – tales of religious youth camps, cinephile boyfriends and estranged fathers all feature in Dacus’ lyrics.
MusicDaily Californian

Styx’s ‘Crash of the Crown’ is glorious return for classic rock giants

With 17 studio albums, nine live albums and 16 compilation albums, Styx has persistently shown that it can stand the test of time. Formed in 1972, Styx has already crafted an indestructible legacy for itself, exploring genres including progressive rock, art rock and everything avant-garde in between. Released June 18, Crash of the Crown, the band’s latest endeavor, is anything but a fall from grace — it only reinforces the band as the rock powerhouse that it is.
CelebritiesPosted by
WJCT News

Rewind, Be Kind: On 'Home Video,' Lucy Dacus Writes Her Own Rules For Friendship

Lucy Dacus gets asked for advice a lot. "I feel very grateful that people care about what I have to say," the 26-year-old singer-songwriter says. Dacus speaks carefully, often pausing to collect herself before finishing a thought, though she's amused at the perception of her as some kind of sage. She doesn't like being prescriptive; she just thinks it's easier to help solve other people's problems. "Sometimes I wonder if I just come off as a really wise person, or am I actually wise?" she laughs. "Everybody has better perspective outside of themselves than within themselves, you know?"
Musicthebrag.com

Lucy Dacus on her third album ‘Home Video’, her friendship with McKinley Dixon, and the strengths of her fanbase

Read our interview with indie rock star Lucy Dacus after the release of her excellent third album Home Video. In her foreword for Lucy Dacus’s new album Home Video, the artist’s reflection on her coming-of-age years in Richmond, Virginia, the noted U.S. author Catherine Lacey (Nobody is Ever Missing) wrote a revealing statement: “There are a thousand truisms about home and childhood, none of them true but all of them honest…it’s natural to want to tidy those earliest memories into a story so palatable and simple that you never have to read again.”
Musicearmilk.com

Album Review: Flamingosis - Daymaker

Celebrating the release of his debut studio album Daymaker, Brooklyn-based electronic solo-act Flamingosis has spent the past several years innovating electronic music behind the scenes. Through an array of production styles, masterfully curated samples, he has melded the fine line between indie electronic and funk. Expanding upon the foundation set via the release of the debut projects singles: "Wild Summer," "Daymaker," and "Cosmic Feeling" the new work comes warmly welcomed by fans and fellow producers alike.
Rock Musicmusicconnection.com

Album Review: "The Night They Came Home" by Mr. Bungle (10/10)

Faith No More’s Mike Patton reformed with Slayer’s Dave Lombardo and Anthrax’s Scott Ian and turned Mr. Bungle into a bonafide metal super-group. Last year, they released The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny, a modern version of their widely shared early demo. To celebrate, they shattered eardrums with this livestream event. Now, it’s been preserved on CD, DVD, Blu-ray and (for the old-school) VHS, complete with opening performance from stand-up comic Neil Hamburger. For Bungle fanatics, this singular event made surviving 2020 possible.
MusicBrown Daily Herald

‘Home Video’ shows Lucy Dacus at her best

For years, Lucy Dacus has been one of indie’s best kept secrets. After bubbling under the surface as a member of the group boygenius with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker and after the release of her first album “No Burden,” Dacus’ sophomore record “Historian” garnered her a reach she’d never had before.
CelebritiesVulture

Lucy Dacus Has Never Been This Honest

Lucy Dacus is slowly finding herself again. It has taken some time because, well, things got pretty dark there for a while. Sitting in the book-lined living room of the Philadelphia home she now shares with six of her close friends, the singer-songwriter starts to unpack what has been one of the most mentally debilitating years of her life. “I’m grateful to be surviving,” Dacus, 26, says matter-of-factly, before calmly explaining how last year, for the first stretch of quarantine, she became so depressed she completely disassociated from her body for two months. “It was maybe one of the worst depressive times of my life,” she says. “I realized, Oh yeah, this is a medical level of depression.”
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Smile Machine offers up airy but fuzzed-out indie rock on new song “Pretty Today” (watch the video)

Smile Machine is the solo project of Jordyn Blakely, who's drummed in Stove, Maneka, Bartees Strange's band, and more, and she's releasing her debut EP Bye For Now on July 16 via Exploding In Sound (pre-order). She recently released lead single "Shit Apple" and we're now premiering second single "Pretty Today," along with its Brant Louck-directed video, which stars Jordyn alongside a pink teddy bear.
Musicinterviewmagazine.com

Lucy Dacus and Thandiwe Newton on Creative Solidarity and the Perfect Red Lip

“The fact that I missed when I was trending shows how off-trend I have always been,” tweeted Lucy Dacus, the Richmond-born singer-songwriter, a few days after her latest album release. ‘Trendy’ is certainly not the best word for Dacus’s music. Her new album Home Video sets the 26-year-old musician’s rich, velvety vocals against spare instrumentation, an era-less hybrid of the emotionally-laden folk ballads she’s known for and the tightly-produced indie pop bops of the moment.
MusicKerrang

Album review: Stone Giants – West Coast Love Stories

Amon Tobin has spent more than a quarter of a century refusing to sit still. Not content with infusing his eclectic IDM with explorations in genres from jazz to hip-hop, in 2019 he unveiled a new label, Nomark – a home for him to release music of an even wider spectrum, under multiple different aliases. Thus far, recording as Figueroa and especially Only Child Tyrant, he’s moved somewhat closer to rock music than ever before. But while the name Stone Giants might evoke a band who’d sound more like Amon Amarth than Amon Tobin, in reality this latest project turns out to offer a woozily psychedelic blend of the electronic and the organic.
Musicxpn.org

Lucy Dacus sells out night one at Union Transfer; adds second night with Bartees Strange

Riding the excitement around the release of her terrifically-received third album Home Video, singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus sold out her October 20th Philly concert with Shamir at Union Transfer. If you missed out on getting tickets, fear not; Dacus added a second Philly show on October 21st at Union Transfer, and XPN Artist to Watch Bartees Strange is slated to open.
Moviesindierockcafe.com

Indie Movie Soundtracks: Matador Records’ ‘Half-Cocked’

Is anything more 90s than a movie where Tara Jane O’Neil plays the sister of Ian Svenonius, steals his van and equipment, goes on tour with her friends and learns how to be in a functioning indie rock band? Bear in mind, this movie features a Matador-released soundtrack that features the likes of Unwound, Slant 6, Versus, Smog, Kicking Giant, Codeine, Polvo, the list goes on. As you might guess, it’s not a big movie. It’s not a blockbuster. It’s Half-Cocked.
Musicwfpk.org

Lucy Dacus performs on CBS This Morning

Fresh off the release of her new album, Home Video, on Friday, Lucy Dacus appeared on CBS This Morning: Saturday Sessions over the weekend. She also joined CBS’ Anthony Mason for an interview. After the interview, Lucy Dacus and her band perform “Hot & Heavy”, “VBS” and “Brando” from her...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Monster Hunter Rise video takes us behind the scenes of the soundtrack

Capcom always goes all-out when it comes to making music for the Monster Hunter series, and the soundtrack for Monster Hunter Rise is no exception, as a new video shows. The video gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the music for Monster Hunter Rise, starting with “Kamura’s Song of Purification,” sung by Izumi Kato. The trailer then shows “Brave Hunters” with vocals by Kanae Miyazaki. We also get to see an orchestra performance for “Sanctuary Abandoned by the Gods,” featuring traditional Japanese instrumentation.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Laura Stevenson Shares New Single | Fall Tour w/ Lucy Dacus + Adult Mom | S/T LP out 8/6 on Don Giovanni

Laura Stevenson‘s new, self-titled studio album follows the heartbeat of the life-altering events experienced since her 2019 album, The Big Freeze. From the excitement and tribulations of giving birth to her first child during the COVID-19 pandemic to the powerful rage born from a turbulent situation in which someone she loves was harmed and nearly killed, the new collection is a dynamic and heartbreaking celebration of life. Laura previously released ferocious album opener “State” and today reveals new single, “Don’t Think About Me“. Laden with sugary harmonies, reminiscent of Stevenson’s power-pop driven 2015 effort Cocksure, the new track is an “instant indie classic” anti-anthem; a sour grapes song about unrequited love and the inevitability that it too will grow stale.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Scientists – Negativity

A reassertion of the Scientists’ outsider status. While unsung in their heyday (often by design), the bands of the ‘80s punk/indie underground have long since received their dues. From Sonic Youth to Mudhoney, the sprawling network of DIY bands who made the alt-rock boom possible has been endlessly memorialized with books, tribute albums and t-shirt after t-shirt. But to this day, at least outside their home country of Australia, the Scientists fly under the radar. Hence “Outsider,” the opening track off their first album in 35 years, Negativity. Rather than make some sort of grand comeback statement, the band decided to reassert their outsider status with this record and pick up right where they left off as if they never broke up in the first place.
MusicPosted by
Variety

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Composer Frank Ilfman Mixes Spaghetti Western, Indie-Rock, Orchestral Sounds (EXCLUSIVE)

The first single from the upcoming film “Gunpowder Milkshake” has been released. Composed by Frank Ilfman (“Big Bad Wolves”), “Goonfight at Gutterball Corral” fuses indie-rock with a spaghetti Western style, further mixed with a large orchestra and soprano vocal. Directed and co-written by Navot Papushado (also known for”Big Bad Wolves”),...

Comments / 0

Community Policy