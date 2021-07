MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has packed a lot of history in its 200+ years. Now, yet another feather has been added in The Bluff City’s historic cap. The Overton Park Court Apartments, now known as Park Lane Apartments, have been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The apartments, which are across from Overton Park at Poplar Avenue and Cooper Street, were one of several sites in Tennessee that were added in July.