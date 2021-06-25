Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Xbox One) REVIEW – Lots of Hurdles
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is the official tie-in game for the delayed Olympic Games that are set to begin next month. The last few iterations of the series have attempted to be as realistic as possible, creating simulation-like gameplay that looks and feels like the real thing. This time around, Sega has switched things up significantly, with Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 taking a more arcadey approach both in terms of gameplay and visual style. It’s a decision that works in the game’s favour for the most part and creates a pick-up-and-play atmosphere that’s perfect for local multiplayer.culturedvultures.com