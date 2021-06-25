Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: June 25

The outbreak at Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation Center finally has closed. The outbreak dated to Dec. 8 and had accounted for 67 cases and deaths from COVID-19. There are no ongoing outbreaks or any pending closure in the West Piedmont Health District. Meanwhile, there were no deductions in Friday's report for the district. After three days of playing yo-yo with the data, the Virginia Department of Health as of 5 p.m. Thursday had recorded only 3 new cases in the district. None of the other data changed. Those were 2 cases in Franklin County and 1 in Henry County. The 7-day average stands at 2, with 1.3 cases per 100,000 population and 20.33 per 100K for 14 days. The variants database should be updated later today.