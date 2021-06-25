Cancel
UFC

Jason Miller shares his thoughts on Nate Diaz’s fighting future: “Should he have a title shot right now, nah. But…”

By Adam D Martin
 16 days ago
Former UFC fighter Jason Miller shares his thoughts on Nate Diaz’s fighting future, suggesting the route he could take towards a title shot. Miller has been back in the MMA news as of late and during a recent interview, he spoke about the UFC welterweight division and what Diaz has to do in order to get a title shot. Despite the fact that Diaz lost a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 earlier this month, his star power has never been higher as he nearly came back in the fifth round of that fight, and that’s what all the fans are remembering. So despite the fact that Diaz is currently on a two-fight losing skid to Jorge Masvidal and to Edwards, the fact that he is such a popular fighter is keeping his name in the UFC welterweight title conversation.

Dana White reacts to Gilbert Burns defeating Stephen Thompson at UFC 264: “It wasn’t a good fight, but he won”

UFC president Dana White reacted to Gilbert Burns defeating Stephen Thompson at UFC 264, saying that “it wasn’t a good fight, but he won.”. Burns and Thompson were the co-headliners underneath the main event trilogy fight between lightweight stars Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. Although he entered the fight as the betting favorite, Thompson lost the match as Burns was able to take him down and control him on the mat to win a unanimous decision win. It wasn’t the most exciting fight to watch by any means, but Burns did what he had to do to go out there and get the win.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Reveals Nate Diaz ‘Retirement’ Claim

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. UFC 264 change stunned Conor McGregor fans. According to Jesse On Fire, talked about initial reports which stated that...
Dana White unsure what to do with 'unbelievable' Nate Diaz after UFC 263 loss

PHOENIX – Dana White had high praise for Nate Diaz after his UFC 263 loss, but doesn’t know what comes next. Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) succumbed to defeat against Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) on Saturday with a unanimous decision loss on the card, which took place at Gila River Arena and aired on pay-per-view. The fan-favorite said he felt he won “in the real world,” despite clearly losing four of five rounds on the scorecards.

