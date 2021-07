Over the past three months, shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) fell by 0.17%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt BorgWarner has. Based on BorgWarner's balance sheet as of May 5, 2021, long-term debt is at $3.71 billion and current debt is at $51.00 million, amounting to $3.76 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $1.75 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $2.00 billion.