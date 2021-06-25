Cancel
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Accel Entertainment, Inc.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) posted a 179.85% decrease in earnings from Q4. Sales, however, increased by 97.64% over the previous quarter to $147.07 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Accel Entertainment, Inc. is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Accel Entertainment, Inc. collected $74.41 million in revenue during Q4, but reported earnings showed a $11.97 million loss.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

