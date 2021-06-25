Return On Capital Employed Overview: Accel Entertainment, Inc.

Brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,725%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.