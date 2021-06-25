Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Renault, STMicroelectronics Collaborate On Power Electronics Systems

By Anusuya Lahiri
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Renault SA (OTC: RNLSY) and STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) bonded over the design, development, manufacturing, and supply of STMicroelectronics' products and related packaging solutions to Renault Group for the power electronics systems of battery-operated and hybrid vehicles. The companies will collaborate on developing efficient, rightsized, and modular components based on...

www.benzinga.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
55K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Electronics#Stmicroelectronics#Renault Sa#Rnlsy#Nv#Stm#Renault Group#Silicon Carbide#Gallium Nitride#Evs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Renault
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsngtnews.com

Ballard Fuel Cell Modules Will Power Tata Electric Buses

Tata Motors has ordered 15 of Ballard Power Systems’70 kW FCmove-HD fuel cell modules to power zero-emission fuel cell electric buses (FCEBs). The buses are planned for deployment in Faridabad, the largest city in the National Capital Region of Delhi, India. Tata Motors is India’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles, with revenue of approximately $35 billion.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems Market 2021 Value & Ratio With Latest Research | Future Development by – Continental, Delphi, Robert Bosch

Global Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems Market report is the latest offering that examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the market. To determine these factors, the research determines the performance across different product categories and regions. Then, the Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems market report serves statistical analysis regarding key factors including the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to have a substantial effect on the progress of the Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems market. The report also highlights market entry strategies for various key companies functioning in the market. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, tables, and pictures have been used while making the Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems market report.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Automotive Actuator Market 2021 Outlook & Analysis With Latest Research | Future Development by – Delphi Automotive, Hella, Robert Bosch

Global Automotive Actuator Market report is the latest offering that examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the market. To determine these factors, the research determines the performance across different product categories and regions. Then, the Automotive Actuator market report serves statistical analysis regarding key factors including the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to have a substantial effect on the progress of the Automotive Actuator market. The report also highlights market entry strategies for various key companies functioning in the market. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, tables, and pictures have been used while making the Automotive Actuator market report.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MIELY Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation Into Mitsubishi Electric - Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged To Contact The Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ("Mitsubishi Electric" or the "Company") (OTC: MIELY) for violations of federal securities laws. On June 30, 2021, The Asahi Shimbun, published an article entitled "Mitsubishi Electric faked train...
Stocksamericanpeoplenews.com

Is STMicroelectronics a Good Investment Choice? By StockNews

STMicroelectronics’ (STM) advanced semiconductor technologies that support the needs of smart vehicles and other industrial applications have contributed immensely to the growth of all its product groups. So, given the company’s double-digit revenue growth, which has been driven by strong demand across all end markets, let’s find out if the stock is a good bet now. Read on.Based in Geneva, Switzerland, STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is an electronics and semiconductor manufacturer that operates in the United States, Europe and internationally. The company reached a milestone last month in delivering the first game-changing Stellar SR6 MCUs for new-generation vehicles. As electric vehicle (EV) sales increase, the chip manufacturer’s leading-edge technologies should continue to see strong demand.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Commercial Vehicle Pulse Generators Market 2021 Trends & Insights With Latest Research | Future Development by – Beijer Automotive, Mitsubishi Electric, Bosch

Global Commercial Vehicle Pulse Generators Market report is the latest offering that examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the market. To determine these factors, the research determines the performance across different product categories and regions. Then, the Commercial Vehicle Pulse Generators market report serves statistical analysis regarding key factors including the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to have a substantial effect on the progress of the Commercial Vehicle Pulse Generators market. The report also highlights market entry strategies for various key companies functioning in the market. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, tables, and pictures have been used while making the Commercial Vehicle Pulse Generators market report.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Linear Integrated Systems, Inc. Partners With Digi-Key Electronics

FREMONT, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Integrated Systems, Inc., a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors, announced it has entered into a new partnership with Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment. Linear Systems has...
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

Latham’s Plug Power, Renault JV HYVIA to sell hydrogen products throughout Europe

HYVIA, the hydrogen fuel joint venture between French automotive industry giant Renault SA alongside Latham, New York-based American hydrogen fuel cells manufacturer Plug Power, had issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the Renault-Plug Power JV would sell hydrogen fuel products throughout Europe and would begin to assemble fuel cells alongside hydrogen refuelling stations at the Flins factory in France as early as by late-2021, suggesting a sagacious stratagem which could revitalize hydrogen fuel’s demands across the EU amid a growing scrutiny on fossil-fuel-powered vehicles over emission concerns.
Businessmartechseries.com

XYPRO Expands Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Offer Full Suite of Security Solutions on HPE NonStop Systems

XYPRO Technology Corporation, a leader in delivering software solutions in cybersecurity, analytics, identity management, and secure database management, announced the expansion of a decades-long partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to deliver its entire suite through HPE NonStop systems. HPE NonStop systems, which tackle mission-critical environments requiring 100% fault tolerance, are now available with expanded XYPRO solutions for optimal threat detection and security management capabilities.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Mouser Electronics Explores the Power Behind AI at the Edge in Next 2021 Empowering Innovation Together Installment

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2021-- Mouser Electronics Inc. today releases the third installment of the 2021 series of its award-winning Empowering Innovation Together ™ program. The series’ third installment dives deep into artificial intelligence (AI), through an engaging collection of video, long-form articles, blog and infographic content.
SoftwarePhotonics.com

Collaboration Gives Laser System Control to the Cloud

AACHEN, Germany, July 8, 2021 — A data center-based system to control and monitor industrial processes has been introduced by a team at RWTH Aachen University, in cooperation with Fraunhofer ILT. The concept for the system is based on a project for controlling laser systems developed at Fraunhofer ILT, and it uses Kubernetes, open source software that can automatically install, scale, and maintain application programs on distributed computing systems.
NFLHouston Chronicle

FEIG and STMicroelectronics Collaborate on Contactless Products Personalization for Fast, Flexible, Cost-efficient Logistics

DULUTH, Ga. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. FEIG, a leading global supplier of RFID technology and barcode readers and antennas, and STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, have combined their RFID know-how in a time-saving logistics solution that can help cut numerous costs and enhance flexibility for vendors of high-tech products such as smart industrial, consumer, and medical devices.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global L Power Electronics For Electric Vehicles Market Quality And Quantity Analysis 2022-2031|

Market.us report offers detailed coverage of the Global l Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles industry and main market trends. This market research report also evaluates the past and currentl Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles product values to predict future market directions between the forecast period. The uniqueness of the products market research report is the representation of thel Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles product at both the global and regional level. The comprehensive research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market segment and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, product type, and geography.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sosei Heptares And InveniAI Enter A Multi-target AI-powered And GPCR-focused Drug Discovery Collaboration

TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, England, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sosei Group Corporation ("the Company") (TSE: 4565), the world leader in GPCR-focused structure-based drug design and development, and InveniAI ® LLC ("InveniAI," Guilford, CT, USA), a global leader in pioneering the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to transform innovation across drug discovery and development, announced today the initiation of a new R&D collaboration.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

States Electronic Toll Collection System Market Investment Analysis | Kapsch Trafficom, Thales, Siemens

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global States Electronic Toll Collection System Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global States Electronic Toll Collection System Market Report.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Power Electronics Industry To 2026 - Growing Popularity Of Renewable Sources Of Energy Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Power Electronics Market, By Device Type (Power Discrete, Power Module and Power IC), By Material (Silicon, Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride and Others), By Voltage, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global...
Economythedetroitbureau.com

What Chip Shortage? Tesla Posts Strong Q2 Sales Results

As many automakers struggle to find semiconductor chips for their high tech vehicles, Tesla Inc. clearly has the issue taken care of as its second-quarter sales pass the 200,000-unit mark. “In the second quarter, we produced and delivered over 200,000 vehicles,” the company said in a statement. “Our teams have...
Technologycommercialintegrator.com

Electric Picture Display Systems, Scalable Display Technologies Collaborate on Maritime Training Simulators

When watercraft operators, engineers, officers, cargo handlers and crew members train for the real deal, they typically have to do so from vessels launched from the dock for the necessary hands-on training. However, projection technology from Scalable Display Technologies and integration work by Electric Picture Display Systems is helping mariners...

Comments / 0

Community Policy