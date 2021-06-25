Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Animation character 'Gundam' attracts visitors in Japan

Birmingham Star
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYokohama [Japan], June 25 (ANI): Yokohama is the second most populous city in Japan with a population of some 3.7 million people. The port area facing Tokyo Bay is an area that harmonizes the open and beautiful harbor with a history of accepting Western and Asian culture. Theme park "Gundam...

www.birminghamstar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gundam#Japanese Animation#Ani#Western#Asian#Evolving Gundam Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
Place
Asia
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
ComicsKotaku

Fans Unhappy Iconic Anime Characters Are Being Used For Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics kicks off next month in Japan. To promote the games, iconic characters like Sailor Moon, Astro Boy, and Naruto have been enlisted. The Japanese Olympic Committee has been tweeting images of the previously announced characters, which are decked out in “Japan” emblazoned outfits to show their support for the Games.
ComicsAnime News Network

THIS IS JAPAN Perform SD Gundam World Heroes Anime's 2nd Opening Theme Song

The anime debuted worldwide on YouTube's Gundam Channel on April 8 at 7:00 p.m. JST. Funimation is also streaming the anime. The company describes the story:. The balance of the worlds is maintained by heroes. Suddenly a red-hot meteor falls upon one of these worlds, called Neo World. An amnesiac youth named Wukong Impulse Gundam appears at the point where it landed. The chaos that starts with this incident spreads through the other worlds, one after another.
EntertainmentWDW News Today

Universal Studios Japan Announces “Demon Slayer” Collaboration Including Limited-Time Attraction

Universal Studios Japan has partnered with many popular characters and properties in Japan over the years, from “Doraemon” and “One Piece” to “Detective Conan” and many, many other anime and games in between. And their latest partnership? That would be with the creators of the smash-hit anime “Demon Slayer,” whose film “Mugen Train” last year became the highest-grossing film in Japanese history!
ComicsKotaku

Japan Gets Its Chance At Star Wars With Anime Anthology

This weekend, Disney announced Star Wars: Visions, an anime anthology of original shorts. Seven anime studios are putting their unique spin on the world of Star Wars, a first for the franchise. Yet, it feels like Star Wars has finally come full circle. “Japanese animation inspired a lot of the...
Video GamesCartoon Brew

Japan’s Toei Is Using AI Tools To Speed Up Animation Production

Toei Animation, one of Japan’s oldest animation studios, is embracing some of the industry’s newest technology. The company is increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up animation production and cope with labor shortages. It has recently used AI software to generate animation backgrounds, and is employing a separate tool to accelerate the coloring of characters’ clothes.
ComicsComicBook

Japan Hypes Federal Job Openings with Special Anime PSA

It is difficult to find a job that suits your skill level and budget no matter where you go. Whether you live stateside or in the heart of Tokyo, the sting of unemployment is hard to deal with. Of course, that is why a new initiative was launched in Japan by the Cabinet Secretariat as the division needs new lifeblood ASAP.
ComicsAnime News Network

Drugstore in Another World Anime's Character Video Previews Mina

The official Twitter account for the anime of Kennoji and Matsuuni's Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist (Cheat Kusushi no Slow Life - Isekai ni Tsukurō Drugstore) light novel series began streaming a new character promotional video for the anime on Wednesday. The video highlights the character Mina, and also features the song "Potion ga Hoshiku Naru Uta" (The Song That Makes You Want More Potions) by Risae Matsuda and Akane Kumada as their respective characters. The song will be the B-side song for the single CD release of the anime's ending theme song.
ComicsA.V. Club

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, available now on Netflix after a COVID-delayed theatrical release in Japan earlier this year, is a follow-up movie to the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime and a fairly direct sequel to the extremely lore-heavy Char’s Counterattack (also on Netflix now). Surprisingly, little of that matters. You don’t really need to know much about Char Aznable, because the one shot of him in a dramatic military uniform making a speech tells you exactly the kind of guy he was. You also don’t need to know why most of the movie takes place in Southeast Asia and why there’s a big hole in Australia. Hell, you don’t even need to know what a Gundam is, because once the first one shows up and thoroughly wrecks everything, it’s clear that Hathaway’s version of big robots aren’t cool friends or toys, they’re goddamn nightmares.
ComicsComicBook

Gundam Dives Into Gaming with Customizable PC Collection

Mobile Suit Gundam has seen some big events take place in the past few years, whether it be the first steps of the "Walking Gundam" in Japan or the recent release of the new animated movie on Netflix in Hathaway's Flash, but it seems as if the franchise created by Yoshiyuki Tomino will be entering into the world of personal computers. Gundam is no stranger to the world of merchandise, with a collaboration with the sneaker makers at Nike arriving just in time for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, and these Gundam-themed parts are available now.
EntertainmentNME

‘Demon Slayer’ animation studio formally indicted for tax evasion in Japan

The Japanese animation studio behind the hit anime series Demon Slayer, Ufotable, has reportedly been formally indicted for tax evasion. Per a report from The Japan Times, Ufotable was charged last year after it was accused of evading a total of ¥137million (approximately £895,777) in corporate and consumption tax between September 2014 and August 2018. The company was formally indicted on Friday (July 9).
LifestyleTime Out Global

Universal Studios Japan is opening a new Demon Slayer ride

Buckle up for the most action-packed train ride of your life – Universal Studios Japan is unveiling a brand new Demon Slayer ride in the theme park this September. The ride is inspired by the 2020 box office hit ‘Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’, which surpassed ‘Titanic’ and ‘Spirited Away’ to become Japan’s highest grossing film ever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy