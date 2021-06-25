Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naples, FL

Gang member arrested after shooting at North Naples Waffle House

By Katelyn Massarelli
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z5R8b_0af8La7k00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A gang member was arrested after a shooting outside of a North Naples Waffle House.

Deputies responded to the shooting at the Waffle House on Tollhouse Drive shortly after 3 a.m. after a fight was reported in the parking lot. CCSO said the woman was shot by another man and was taken to Physicians Regional Medical Center before she was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital.

The shooter ran from the scene but later turned himself in to deputies, according to CCSO. He was not charged once the investigation determined that he shot the woman in self-defense.

During their investigation, Collier County deputies said they learned that the fight began inside the Waffle House that night before spilling into the parking lot. The woman was seen on security footage approaching the shooter and a group of six or seven people surrounding him.

The woman punched him, who then pulled a gun and shot her in the abdomen, according to Collier County deputies. He later told deputies that he feared for his life.

After the other man shot the woman, Mardy approached the shooter and began firing his gun in his direction and into his car, CCSO confirmed. Surveillance video from the Waffle House showed that the first shooter was punched while surrounded by a group of people when he fired back.

The footage also showed Mardy firing at the other man’s car as the crowd of people ran off. Collier County deputies said this remains an active investigation.

Mardy was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in public, and shooting a missile into an occupied conveyance. Collier County deputies said he is being held without bond.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convicted Felon#Gang Member#Lee Memorial Hospital#The Waffle House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Virgin Galactic's rocket reaches edge of space with Richard Branson on board

Richard Branson has some new bragging rights. Branson, the British entrepreneur, earned his astronaut wings Sunday after flying to the edge of space aboard a rocket-powered vehicle developed by his space tourism company, Virgin Galactic. The test flight — Virgin Galactic's first expedition with a full crew — is a major boost for the company, which aims to start commercial flights with paying customers next year.
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Italy claimed the European Championship for the first time since 1968 as penalties came back to haunt England at Wembley on Sunday, Gianluigi Donnarumma saving twice as the Azzurri won a shootout 3-2 after the game finished 1-1 following extra time. The giant goalkeeper saved...
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Bucks trounce Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

July 11 (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Bucks scorched the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Sunday in front of an electric home crowd, cutting the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. The Bucks had not been at their best in the previous two games...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.

Comments / 7

Community Policy