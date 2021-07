The “BattleGrounds Mobile India” or BGMI has finally launched for everyone in India after being available only for pre-registered people. Now, don’t get confused by the name because it is just the “PUBG Mobile” but exclusive to the Indian market only. This means only Indian servers are there & the data remains in the Indian servers. In the Indian market, a new phone is launched almost every second day, so it sometimes becomes very confusing to choose the best phone as per your requirement. The sub ₹20000 price segment includes so many phones that if you want to buy a device that is great for gaming, then you will get confused.