Analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to announce $142.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $138.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.