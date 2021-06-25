Cancel
Congress & Courts

Katko Votes in Favor of Anti-Age Discrimination Bill

By Steve Penstone
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cong. John Katko split with his Republican colleagues in Congress when he voted Wednesday in favor of legislation he cosponsored that cracks down on age discrimination in the workplace. Katko was one of 29 Republicans who joined Democrats to support the measure and was also one of 13 members of...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Age Discrimination#Anti#Race#Republicans#Democrats#Americans#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
