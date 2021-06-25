Cancel
Cayuga County, NY

Two Cayuga County municipalities moving forward with marijuana opt-out

By David Wilcox
Citizen Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo municipalities in Cayuga County are moving forward with local laws opting out of parts of New York state's Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act. The town of Brutus and the village of Union Springs intend to opt out of allowing marijuana dispensaries to open and consumption site licenses to be issued within their limits. The state law, signed March 31, lets municipalities do that. They cannot opt out of allowing people to possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana, grow up to six plants at home or use marijuana in private and select public spaces.

auburnpub.com
