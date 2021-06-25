A Farmer’s Best Friend

Recently, The Verge spoke with Jahmy Hindman, CTO at John Deere, about the transformation of the company’s farm equipment over the last three decades from purely mechanical to, as Jahmy calls them, “mobile sensor suites that have computational capability.” This is in service to John Deere’s “smart industrial” strategy. More than just selling a piece of equipment, smart industrial is about providing the whole system (equipment, data, analysis and automation) that farmers need in order to provide individualized care (exact amount of water, nutrients and pesticides) at scale to each of the tens of thousands of plants per acre (multiplied by thousands of acres per farm), leading to greater yields and lower waste.