A Farmer’s Best Friend
American farmers have many tools that help enrich them with advancements and improvements, but for many farmers and ranchers, they are lost without their furry, four-legged farm hands. A farm dog’s purpose is to provide companionship, protection, and a helping hand for its owner. Their diligence and reliability greatly contribute to making sure farmers are safely putting food on our plates. Farm dogs have been contributing to farmers’ success for centuries.www.northwestmoinfo.com