GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Mark Kolozsvary will have a chance to add an Olympic gold medal to the NCAA title he helped the University of Florida win in 2017. Kolozsvary was chosen to represent the United States on its baseball roster on Friday and will be a part of the competition that runs from July 27 to Aug. 7 in Tokyo. Baseball is once again part of the Olympic program for the first time since 2008.