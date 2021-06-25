The COVID-19 Report: Morgan Co., Georgia

Historic Downtown (Madison, Georgia) Photo by Crystal Jackson

The following data is current as of June 24, 2021 . In Georgia overall, there have been 901,926 confirmed cases. Confirmed deaths are currently at 18,443 for the state with 2,924 probable deaths. This data shows an increase of 3,823 cases in Georgia in the last two weeks, representing 8,325.4 cases per 100,000. The total population of Georgia is 10,833,472. As of 10:00 am today (6/25/21), an additional 256 cases have been confirmed with 18 additional confirmed deaths, 176 antigen-positive cases, and 25 hospitalizations in the state of Georgia.

Morgan County COVID-19 Data

Morgan County currently has 1,215 confirmed cases, 936 antigen positive cases, 93 hospitalizations, 24 confirmed deaths, and 7 probable deaths.

Here's the data for the counties surrounding Morgan:

Greene County: 1,520 cases, 54 deaths, and 141 hospitalizations

Jasper County: 688 cases, 19 deaths, and 62 hospitalizations

Madison County: 2,785 cases, 47 deaths, and 161 hospitalizations

Newton County: 7,692 cases, 238 deaths, and 688 hospitalizations

Oconee County: 3,095 cases, 66 deaths, and 131 hospitalizations

Putnam County: 1,821 cases, 59 deaths, and 168 hospitalizations

Walton County: 8,198 cases, 242 deaths, and 522 hospitalizations

Georgia eligibility is open for everyone 12 years of age and older for the COVID vaccine. * Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently authorized for children aged 12 through 17. To find a vaccine location near you or to schedule an appointment, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine .

CDC recommendations for minimizing the risk of COVID-19:

Wear a mask any time you are within six feet of someone who doesn't live in your household.

any time you are within six feet of someone who doesn't live in your household. Be sure to wear a mask properly, making sure it fits the face and covers both the nose and mouth at all times.

Practice social distancing, staying at least six feet away from others.

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.

Wash your hands before and after handling your mask.

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces where social distancing is not possible including restaurants, movie theaters, sporting events, and other places where masks may not be worn or social distancing may not be observed.

Cough and sneeze inside the mask or into an elbow, keeping the mouth covered at all times.

Clean and disinfect surfaces regularly.

Self-quarantine if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Monitor for a fever or other symptoms if you begin experiencing symptoms and get tested as needed.

U.S. COVID-19 Vaccinations

There have been 33,409,895 cases of COVID-19 in the United States. There have been 600,442 deaths resulting from these cases. A total of 151,252,034 individuals in the United States are now fully vaccinated. This is 45.6% of the total population. Approximately 65.7% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. This information is current as of 6/24/21 .

Morgan County COVID-19 Vaccinations

There are 19,276 residents living in Morgan County. Approximately 15% residents have now been fully vaccinated. A total of 2,971 residents have received one dose (15.4%). A total of 2,896 residents are now fully vaccinated (36% of the population age 65 and older).

CDC Guidelines For Vaccinated Individuals :

Resume normal activities without the need to wear a mask or socially distance except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

If you travel in the U.S., you do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel.

For international travel, you don't need to be tested before departure unless it is required by your destination. You still need to show a negative COVID test to board a flight to return to the United States. You will need to get tested 3-5 days after international travel. You do not need to self-quarantine upon your return.

If you have been around someone with COVID, you do not need to self-quarantine unless you have symptoms. However, if you live or work in a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should still get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.

