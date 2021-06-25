Cancel
Davis County, IA

Supervisors to consider utility permit Monday

Bloomfield Democrat
 16 days ago

The Davis County Board of Supervisors will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning. The board will meet with the courthouse custodian and county engineer beginning at 8:50 a.m. The board will consider utility permits for Rathbun Regional Water Association for work on Harvest Avenue and Driftwood Avenue. They will meet with Travis Harris to discuss use of the courtyard in conjunction with a food event that will also take place on Jefferson Street. The board will finish the meeting with committee reports.

