WitcherCon Teases Big Reveals with New Trailer

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix gave Witcher fans everywhere something to look forward to during its big Geeked Week celebration with the announcement of the first-ever WitcherCon, a celebration of all things Witcher. The best part is that the celebration includes both Netflix and CD Projekt Red, so whether it's the show, the games, or the wonderful books they are both based on, you're guaranteed to have something there that will pique your interest. Today we got our first trailer for the anticipated event, which teased several surprises and reveals as well as interviews with the cast of the show, and you can check out the full trailer below.

