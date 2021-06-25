Cancel
Congress & Courts

Brindisi doesn’t plan on running for Congress in 2022

wxhc.com
 17 days ago

Former District 22 Rep. Anthony Brindisi says he will not seek reentry into Congress in 2022. He issued a statement yesterday that read, in part:. “This is a crucial time in my kids’ lives, with my son starting high school and daughter entering her final year of elementary school. I’ve missed a lot, and want to be closer to my family.”

www.wxhc.com
Claudia Tenney
Anthony Brindisi
#Race#Upstate New York#American
