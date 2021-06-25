Brindisi doesn’t plan on running for Congress in 2022

President Joe Biden recently nominated Amy Gutmann to be ambassador to Germany. The list of shockingly obvious red flags surrounding this pick is long. As University of Pennsylvania president, Amy Gutmann makes about $4 million a year in compensation, which is unacceptable for a university accepting federal funds. Affordable college tuition is a problem that Democrats promised to fix. Instead, the president nominated the most highly paid president of any Ivy League school in America to be ambassador to Germany. Overpaying administrators and a few faculty inflates academic compensation all over the country, driving the cost of college to astronomical levels. Democrats talk about making college affordable, and the possibility of canceling student debt, but people like Amy Gutmann are doing everything they can to drive the cost of higher education sky high.