HBU has hired Lance Berkman as the fifth head coach in the program’s history. Director of Athletics Steve Moniaci announced at a press conference on campus on May 31. “We really do think with this hire we have elevated not just the baseball program, but the whole athletic department,” Moniaci said. “Certainly, we have always had what was known around town as a pretty good baseball team, but we want to get beyond that. We want to establish a program that is known regionally and then nationally. With Lance’s help and some others, we think we are going to come along shortly, we think we can get there, but stall starts with the person who is in charge of that program and the person who is going to be in charge of our baseball program for a long, long time – I hope – is Lance Berkman.”