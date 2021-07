Mermaid Masterpieces has a summer full of fun planned with paint parties and the launch of a scavenger hunt around Newport. The team has been hosting paint parties for all ages since 2015. Instructor Becky Killian, a self-taught artist, provides step-by-step painting instructions and helps individuals find their inner artist. Now, Killian has expanded her company even further with an array of events this summer, including a new scavenger hunt that explores the City by the Sea.