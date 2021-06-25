Cancel
New mechanism underlying pyroptosis induced by Yersinia infection

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
MedicalXpress
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple strategies have been employed by pathogenic bacteria to sabotage host innate immune signaling to facilitate their infection. Previous studies revealed that the Yersinia effector protein YopJ targets and inhibits transforming growth factor-β–activated kinase 1 (TAK1) to block pro-inflammatory cytokine production. To counteract, host cells undergo pyroptosis via initiating receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1)–dependent caspase-8–directed gasdermin D (GSDMD) cleavage. However, how RIPK1-caspase-8-GSDMD axis is instructed during Yersinia infection remains unknown.

medicalxpress.com
Sciencesciencex.com

Best of Last Week: New human species, nuclear batteries, stress-induced gray hair

It was a good week for paleontological research as a team of Heriot-Watt University researchers from the Lyell Center in Edinburgh announced a surprise fossil discovery made in Tanzania—ancient animal tracks from an unknown cloven-hoofed mammal dated back almost 2 million years. Also, three teams studying an ancient human-like skull housed at Hebei GEO University's Geoscience Museum announced that it represented a newly discovered human species—the skull, from what has been described as "the dragon man," may represent one of modern human's closest relatives. And an international team of researchers found via a geochemical study that the cause of the end-Permian mass extinction event was aerosolized nickel-rich particles ejected by a volcanic eruption.
NFLarxiv.org

Shock Induced Damage Mechanism Of Perineuronal Net

ECM components, such as the Perineuronal net (PNN), one of the most prevalent parts surrounding the neuronal cell. PNN is a protective net-like structure regulating neuronal activity such as neurotransmission, charge balance and generates an action potential. Shock induced damage of this essential component may cause neuronal cell death and potentially leads to CTE, AD diseases, PTSD, etc. The shock generated possibly during an accident, improvised devie explosion or collision between NFL players may lead to damage to this safety net. The goal is to investigate the mechanics of PNN under shock wave. To understand the mechanics of PNN, mechanical properties of different PNN components such as glycan, GAG, and protein need to be evaluated. In this study, we evaluated the mechanical strength of PNN molecules and the interfacial strength between the components of PNN. Afterward, we have assessed the PNN molecules' damage efficiency at various conditions such as shock speed, preexisting bubble, and boundary conditions. The secondary structure altercation of the protein molecules of the PNN has been analyzed to evaluate damage intensity under varying shock loading. At higher shock speed, damage intensity is more elevated, and hyaluronan is most likely to break at the rigid junction. The primary structure of the protein molecules is most unlikely to fail. Instead, the molecules' secondary bonds will be altered. Our study suggests that the number of hydrogen bonds during the shock wave propagation decreased.
ScienceNature.com

Immunological mechanisms of vaccine-induced protection against COVID-19 in humans

Most COVID-19 vaccines are designed to elicit immune responses, ideally neutralizing antibodies (NAbs), against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Several vaccines, including mRNA, adenoviral-vectored, protein subunit and whole-cell inactivated virus vaccines, have now reported efficacy in phase III trials and have received emergency approval in many countries. The two mRNA vaccines approved to date show efficacy even after only one dose, when non-NAbs and moderate T helper 1 cell responses are detectable, but almost no NAbs. After a single dose, the adenovirus vaccines elicit polyfunctional antibodies that are capable of mediating virus neutralization and of driving other antibody-dependent effector functions, as well as potent T cell responses. These data suggest that protection may require low levels of NAbs and might involve other immune effector mechanisms including non-NAbs, T cells and innate immune mechanisms. Identifying the mechanisms of protection as well as correlates of protection is crucially important to inform further vaccine development and guide the use of licensed COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

New technique to treat middle ear infections

Source: Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In a new study, researchers have designed a miniaturized 3D-printed device to inactivate Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common bacterium that causes the infection. FULL STORY. Middle ear infections, also known as otitis media, affect more than 80% of...
ScienceNature.com

Structural mechanism of heat-induced opening of a temperature-sensitive TRP channel

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Numerous physiological functions rely on distinguishing temperature through temperature-sensitive transient receptor potential channels (thermo-TRPs). Although the function of thermo-TRPs has been studied extensively, structural determination of their heat- and cold-activated states has remained a challenge. Here, we present cryo-EM structures of the nanodisc-reconstituted wild-type mouse TRPV3 in three distinct conformations: closed, heat-activated sensitized and open states. The heat-induced transformations of TRPV3 are accompanied by changes in the secondary structure of the S2-S3 linker and the N and C termini and represent a conformational wave that links these parts of the protein to a lipid occupying the vanilloid binding site. State-dependent differences in the behavior of bound lipids suggest their active role in thermo-TRP temperature-dependent gating. Our structural data, supported by physiological recordings and molecular dynamics simulations, provide an insight for understanding the molecular mechanism of temperature sensing.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Mechanisms underlying genetic susceptibility to Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2021 Jul 2:S0091-6749(21)01052-6. doi: 10.1016/j.jaci.2021.06.024. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) is a pediatric complication of SARS-CoV-2 infection characterized by multiorgan inflammation and frequently, cardiovascular dysfunction. It occurs predominantly in otherwise healthy children. We previously reported haploinsufficiency of Suppressor of Cytokine Signaling 1 (SOCS1), a negative regulator of Type I and II interferons, as a genetic risk factor for MIS-C.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Molecular mechanisms underlying nucleotide repeat expansion disorders

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2021)Cite this article. Three changes have been made to original article: disease names were added at the beginning of the Abstract; in the legend of Figure 4b, the words ‘and initiation factors’ were added to the sentence, “… other IRES trans-acting factors (ITAFs) [and initiation factors], such as eIF3 and eIF5”; and the citation ‘FIG. 3f’ was changed to ‘FIG. 3e’. These changes have been made in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Medical Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Exact Mechanism of Vaccine-Induced Blood Disorders Identified

A McMaster University team of researchers recently discovered how, exactly, the COVID-19 vaccines that use adenovirus vectors trigger a rare but sometimes fatal blood clotting reaction called vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia or VITT. The findings will put scientists on the path of finding a way to better diagnose and treat...
Sciencehealthitanalytics.com

Genomic Analysis Finds Genetic Factors Linked to Severe COVID-19

- Through genomic analysis, researchers have discovered 13 loci, or locations in the human genome, that are strongly associated with infection or severe COVID-19. The team of researchers has also identified casual factors such as smoking and high body mass index that led to more serious infections. As people around...
ScienceNautilus

Psychedelics Open a New Window on the Mechanisms of Perception

Everything became imbued with a sense of vitality and life and vividness. If I picked up a pebble from the beach, it would move. It would glisten and gleam and sparkle and be absolutely captivating,” says neuroscientist Anil Seth. “Somebody looking at me would see me staring at a stone for hours.”
Chemistryarxiv.org

A generic self-stabilization mechanism for biomolecular adhesions under load

Andrea Braeutigam (1), Ahmet Nihat Simsek (1), Gerhard Gompper (1), Benedikt Sabass (1 and 2) ((1) Theoretical Physics of Living Matter, Institute for Biological Information Processes, Forschungszentrum Jülich, 52425 Jülich, Germany, (2) Institute for Infectious Diseases and Zoonoses, Department of Veterinary Sciences, Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München, 80752 Munich, Germany) Mechanical loading generally...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Pharmacological properties and underlying mechanisms of curcumin and prospects in medicinal potential

Biomed Pharmacother. 2021 Jul 5;141:111888. doi: 10.1016/j.biopha.2021.111888. Online ahead of print. Curcumin, isolated from Curcuma longa L., is a fat-soluble natural compound that can be obtained from ginger plant tuber roots, which accumulative evidences have demonstrated that it can resist viral and microbial infection and has anti-tumor, reduction of blood lipid and blood glucose, antioxidant and removal of free radicals, and is active against numerous disorders various chronic diseases including cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological and autoimmune diseases. In this article is highlighted the recent evidence of curcuminoids applied in sevral aspects of medical problem particular in COVID-19 pandemics. We have searched several literature databases including MEDLINE (PubMed), EMBASE, the Web of Science, Cochrane Library, Google Scholar, and the ClinicalTrials.gov website via using curcumin and medicinal properties as a keyword. All studies published from the time when the database was established to May 2021 was retrieved. This review article summarizes the growing confirmation for the mechanisms related to curcumin’s physiological and pharmacological effects with related target proteins interaction via molecular docking. The purpose is to provide deeper insight and understandings of curcumin’s medicinal value in the discovery and development of new drugs. Curcumin could be used in the prevention or therapy of cardiovascular disease, respiratory diseases, cancer, neurodegeneration, infection, and inflammation based on cellular biochemical, physiological regulation, infection suppression and immunomodulation.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

How afraid of COVID variants should we be?

More than 4 million. That's how many people have been killed by COVID-19 globally as of Thursday. At least, that's the officially reported number. As SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, continues to spread, it is mutating. It is those new strains of the virus that are largely driving the latest surges in unvaccinated populations around the world.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Mammalian Stem Cells Harness Same Antiviral Defense Mechanism as Do Plants and Invertebrates

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute have found that a key defense mechanism previously thought to have disappeared in mammals as they evolved is still active in helping to protect mammalian stem cells from RNA viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 and Zika virus. The RNA interference (RNAi) mechanism, mediated by a protein known as Dicer, is active in plants and invertebrates to defend against viruses. The Francis Crick Institute team says the discovery that the mammalian defense system also uses a form of Dicer to protect tissue stem cells from RNA viruses could one day be exploited in the development of new antiviral treatments.

