New mechanism underlying pyroptosis induced by Yersinia infection

ECM components, such as the Perineuronal net (PNN), one of the most prevalent parts surrounding the neuronal cell. PNN is a protective net-like structure regulating neuronal activity such as neurotransmission, charge balance and generates an action potential. Shock induced damage of this essential component may cause neuronal cell death and potentially leads to CTE, AD diseases, PTSD, etc. The shock generated possibly during an accident, improvised devie explosion or collision between NFL players may lead to damage to this safety net. The goal is to investigate the mechanics of PNN under shock wave. To understand the mechanics of PNN, mechanical properties of different PNN components such as glycan, GAG, and protein need to be evaluated. In this study, we evaluated the mechanical strength of PNN molecules and the interfacial strength between the components of PNN. Afterward, we have assessed the PNN molecules' damage efficiency at various conditions such as shock speed, preexisting bubble, and boundary conditions. The secondary structure altercation of the protein molecules of the PNN has been analyzed to evaluate damage intensity under varying shock loading. At higher shock speed, damage intensity is more elevated, and hyaluronan is most likely to break at the rigid junction. The primary structure of the protein molecules is most unlikely to fail. Instead, the molecules' secondary bonds will be altered. Our study suggests that the number of hydrogen bonds during the shock wave propagation decreased.