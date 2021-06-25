Cancel
Lucy Dacus' 'Home Video' Is a Southern Short-Story Collection With an Indie-Rock Soundtrack: Album Review

By Jem Aswad
Middletown Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though they’re all alpha musicians in their own right, it’s often hard not to think of Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers — close friends and members of the semi-supergroup side-project Boygenius — as a single, multi-faceted entity. Boygenius has only released an EP and done one tour, but the three join their beautifully matched harmonies on a song or two on each members’ solo albums, and most of all, their artistic sensibilities come from similar places, with lyrics that share a personal, memoir/novelistic quality, despite their differing sounds and backgrounds.

