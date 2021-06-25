'Central Park' Newcomer Emmy Raver-Lampman on Making Molly Her Own and the Importance of Representation in Cartoons

When Starrah was awarded ASCAP’s Pop Songwriter of the Year award in 2018 for writing songs such as Drake’s “Fake Love” and Camilla Cabello’s “Havana,” she did so sporting an accessory that wouldn’t become globally ubiquitous for another two years: a mask. Even as she took the stage amongst her peers, becoming the first woman to receive the ASCAP honor in 16 years (“I just did this for all of the women to let them know it’s possible for us to shine,” she said in a brief speech), Starrah’s message seemed clear: Her words and ideas may be for the masses, but she belongs solely to herself.