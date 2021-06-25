Washington Nationals: Recent Hot Streak Raises Important Question
Buy or sell? It is the age-old question. Entering June that question was easy. Sell! Sell! Sell! Three weeks ago Washington sat at the cellar of the NL East, with a 21-29 record. Trade rumors were circulating as fast as Jacob deGrom’s fastball, with Max Scherzer at the forefront. MLB Network, ESPN, and Bleacher Report frequently discussed the future Hall of Famer as the top target for the trade deadline. We even hinted that Washington should start gearing up for a firesale.districtondeck.com