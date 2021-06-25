Washington Nationals: Recent Hot Streak Raises Important Question

In the District of Columbia, there are often many heavyweight bouts in terms of politics and ideology. This weekend, there will be a heavyweight bout; this one is on the baseball diamond, though. The Los Angeles Dodgers face off against the Washington Nationals in a matchup between the last two World Series Champions. The Nationals enter this matchup riding a current four game winning streak and having won 14 of their last 17 outings. In what might be the biggest stretch of the season for the Nationals, they have gotten off to a good start. They beat the Mets in a makeup game from Opening Day and swept the Rays, whom the Dodgers defeated in the 2020 World Series.