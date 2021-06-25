Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How Accurate Is 2 Hearts?

By Calvin Carter
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When viewers tuned into the movie "2 Hearts," they knew that they weren't just in for a standard romantic drama. The 2020 movie focuses on the parallel love stories of two couples. "2 Hearts" not only follows the budding relationship of college students Christopher "Chris" Gregory (Jacob Elordi) and Samantha "Sam" Peters (Tiera Skovbye) but also focuses on the love story of Leslie (Radha Mitchell) and Jorge Bacardi (Adan Canto) of the Bacardi Rum family company.

www.looper.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Radha Mitchell
Person
Adan Canto
Person
Jacob Elordi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2 Hearts#Bacardi Rum#America Magazine#The Gabriel House Of Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesimdb.com

‘Stillwater’ Review: Matt Damon Gets to the Heart of How the World Sees Americans Right Now

Americans are used to watching Americans save the day in movies. That’s the kind of hero Bill Baker wants to be for his daughter Allison — a young woman convicted of murdering her girlfriend while studying abroad — in “Spotlight” director Tom McCarthy’s not-at-all-conventional crime thriller “Stillwater.” The setup will sound familiar to anyone who remembers the Amanda Knox case: Five clicks in to a nine-year sentence, Allison has always maintained her innocence. After new evidence arises, she writes a letter to her lawyer asking for help. But she’s careful not to involve her dad directly. “I cannot trust him with this. He’s not capable,” she writes.
Sportssportswar.com

Succinct and highly accurate....gotta love it.

I know the pieces in place, but what do people think about next year? -- truebluehoo01 07/02/2021 10:52AM. Lots of roster moves to shake out before you can really say anything -- UVApride7 07/02/2021 1:05PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you...
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Megan Fox is terrorized in the new “TILL DEATH” trailer

See the JENNIFER’S BODY star struggle to survive this snowbound horror-thriller. Screen Media has unveiled the trailer for TILL DEATH, coming to theaters and VOD July 2. Directed by S.K. Dale and scripted by Jason Carvey, it stars Megan Fox, Callan Mulvey, Eoin Macken (Syfy’s NIGHTFLYERS), Aml Ameen (PARALLEL) and Jack Roth. The synopsis: “Emma [Fox] is stuck in a stale marriage to Mark and is surprised when he whisks her away to their secluded lake house for a romantic evening on their 10th anniversary. But everything soon changes, and Emma finds herself trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, the target of a plan that gets more sinister at every turn.”
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Vicious Fun’ review: The most accurate title of the year?

Vicious Fun will be instantly relatable to many. Joel (Evan Marsh) is a horror film critic who writes scathing reviews. Of course, he knows what is best for everyone. One night, he gets drunk in a fit of jealousy. Things become a little less relatable when he wakes up. He finds himself at a strange support group and must blend in to stay alive.
HomelessThe Guardian

‘A heartbreaker and a heart mender’: how Sapphire’s Push birthed a new American heroine

In the Reagan years, I was a teenager, more reader than writer, when I discovered the work of Sapphire. As a college student, I hung out with a cluster of intense, arty types, sharing battered copies of chapbooks, zines and small-press volumes. My good friend Angela passed me a sheaf of xeroxed pages by an author who called herself Sapphire. What I remember most clearly was a poem from the point of view of Celestine Tate Harrington, the quadriplegic boardwalk singer who fought the city for custody of her child. The poem was defiant as the speaker focused less on the joys of motherhood and more on ownership of her sexuality. Angela speculated that Sapphire would likely never receive her due in the world of letters, because she had chosen as her subject the people whose bodies are stigmatised, whose families are pathologised, and whose very lives are held up as everything America rejects. “She is a hero,” Angela declared, and I nodded in solemn agreement.
Movies/Film

‘Queenpins’ Trailer: Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste Get Rich Quick With Counterfeit Coupons

Here’s a movie you didn’t know you needed: Queenpins, which features Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as two housewives committing extreme couponing crimes. Not only is this an actual movie plot, but it’s also based on the true story of two women, drowning in debt in the suburbs, who turn counterfeit coupons into a multi-million dollar scam. And it’s just as wild as it sounds.
MoviesWHAS 11

'Kissing Booth 3': What We Know About the Final Film

Elle Evans' story is going to come to a close in Kissing Booth 3. The third and final installment of Netflix's teen romcom franchise will pick up where the second left off, the summer before Elle's freshman year of college. The second flick teased that picking a college will be...
MoviesCollider

Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby Star in First Trailer for Ted Bundy Drama ‘No Man of God’

The first trailer for No Man of God, the upcoming historical drama inspired by the imprisonment and judgment of serial killer Ted Bundy, has released its first trailer. Instead of focusing on the crimes and capture of the killer, No Man of God will unveil the strange relationship between Bundy (Luke Kirby) and Bill Hagmaier (Elijah Wood), the FBI agent he ultimately confessed to.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

First Look: Josh Duhamel in Crime Thriller ‘Bandit’

Josh Duhamel (pictured above), Mel Gibson, Elisha Cuthbert and Nestor Carbonell star in “Bandit,” which Highland Film Group is selling at Cannes. Allan Ungar directs. Kraig Wenman wrote the script based on author Robert Knuckle’s best-selling novel and journalist Ed Arnold’s interviews with Gilbert Galvan Jr., who lived under the name Robert Whiteman when he was dubbed the Flying Bandit in 1987.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Funny First Trailer for Kristen Bell's Coupon Crime Comedy QUEENPINS

STXFilms has shared the first trailer for its upcoming coupon crime film Queenpins, which stars Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as two housewives that are committing coupon fraud. Oh, and in case you didn’t know, this is based on a true-life story!. Bell plays a woman named Connie who’s “a...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix In August So Far

Though July’s only just got here, it’s already time for a sneak peek at what’s coming to Netflix in August. It’s too early for a full list of new arrivals to be available, but we’re aware of many of the original titles that are due up next month, plus some freshly licensed content that’s already been announced. So here’s everything that we know is headed to the streaming giant in August so far.
Moviesstartattle.com

Queenpins (2021 movie) trailer, release date, Kristen Bell

A pair of housewives create a $40 million coupon scam. Startattle.com – Queenpins 2021. Production : AGC Studios / Marquee Entertainment / Red Hour Films. Distributor : Elevation Pictures / The Searchers / BGFilm / Eagle Films / Paramount+ / STX Films / Showtime. Queenpins movie. Queenpins release date. September...
MusicStereogum

Annie – “Just Like Honey” (The Jesus And Mary Chain Cover)

Last year, the mercurial Norwegian pop musician Annie released her first full-length album in 11 years, Dark Hearts. In that decade between albums, though, Annie released a handful of EPs and she’s returning to the short form for a new EP called Neon Nights, as NME points out, which will be out in September. The EP contains “Neon Lights,” her collab with Jake Shears that came out a few weeks ago, and a cover of Patrick Swayze’s Dirty Dancing track “She’s Like The Wind.” It also features her shimmering new take on Jesus And Mary Chain’s “Just Like Honey,” which you can listen to below.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Lou Diamond Phillips: Prodigal Son marked the first time I asked to have my character changed to Filipino American

Phillips, whose mother is Filipino and father is Scots-Irish and Cherokee, is best known for playing Mexican American and Native American roles. But he's only played a character of Filipino descent once before starring on the recently canceled Fox drama Prodigal Son. "I absolutely asked," Phillips says in an interview with Esquire. "He was originally written as Gil Martinez, which was fairly down the middle (ethnically). I said, 'Can we do something to make him a little bit more unique? I’m Filipino; I very rarely have ever played Filipino.' Chris Fedak (the show’s co-creator) happened to have grown up with a bunch of Filipinos. I gave them a list of, I believe, five Spanish-infused names that I also know were widely used in the Philippines, and Arroyo I actually took from (former Philippines’) president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who gave me a lovely presidential award back in 2004 for my work with the Filipino war veterans." Has it been frustrating for Phillips not to play Filipino roles? "No," he says. "Because in many instances, that’s a false flag. I grew up as an American kid. I grew up traveling around the world on Navy bases, spending most of my time in Navy schools with multiethnic classmates. It was never an issue for me. I was shocked by the racism that I experienced when I got to college." Phillips says that he sees it as being okay that he's played Mexican-American characters like Ritchie Valens in La Bamba. "I’m not Latinx, but (La Bamba director) Louis Valdez and I did a number of interviews recently because La Bamba was put back into the movie theaters 34 years later, and once again, he was justifying his casting of me," says Phillips. "He cast the actor he thought was best for the role, and some people go, well, he’s Filipino, he’s not Mexican-American. But those same people don’t go, Esai Morales is Puerto Rican, not Mexican-American. Elizabeth Peña was Cuban, not Mexican-American. So, where do you draw the line? I happen to agree that casting Caucasian people in what are supposed to be ethnic roles is not kosher, mostly because there is an authenticity issue. But also because it’s a matter of opportunity. You cannot compare the level of opportunity that we get, you know?"

Comments / 0

Community Policy