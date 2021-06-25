Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Sisters make a pretty good team

Leavenworth Times
 16 days ago

“Sisters, sisters, those who’ve seen us know that not a thing could come between us, many men have tried to split us up but no one can.”. It isn’t a man, but this tune may change as we begin a new chapter in our lives. About the time my sister...

www.leavenworthtimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘She’s white. Is that okay?’ Without hesitating, my husband said, ‘She needs a home. Her race isn’t relevant. Families don’t have to match’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was a little girl, I always wanted to be a mom. It was the one thing I was sure of. My mother died when I was five years old, and the few memories I have of her shaped me to be the mother I am today.
Odessa, TXPosted by
Odessa American

GOOD NEWS: Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish in Odessa is making up for the delays due to COVID. After waiting almost two years, on June 22, Nevin’s wish came true. When he entered his backyard, the patio had been transformed into Nevin’s patio game room fully equipped with air hockey table, foosball table, pool table, smart TV, bright lights and speakers all around. Family and Make-A-Wish granters surprised him with balloons, pizza, cupcakes, snacks, drinks, a new tablet, Nintendo Switch and all the accessories. Even though COVID delayed his wish, Nevin says, “It was worth the wait!” Let the games begin! Special thanks to Fehrs (Jon, Abe, Jasper), Kamilla Armendariz, Sharon Bishop, Marty Pinkstaff, Lon Clark, Gary Brown, and Pizza Hut for providing the enhancements to make this day special. Pictured: Nancy Clark (wish granter), Rebecca Taylor (mom), Dallas Taylor (dad), Robyn Wilson (wish granter), pose for a photo with Bryson (brother) and Nevin to commemorate his special day.
Lagrange, GAthecitymenus.com

Pretty Good Books: Pretty Great Location

There has been a lot of movement for this local bookstore since its opening in 2018. You can now find them just one block north of the square at 118 Church Street, in LaGrange, Georgia. This new location allows for more inventory and even space to host author events. “When...
PetsPhys.org

What makes vets feel good at work?

Receiving a simple thank you, spending time with peers and further developing their expertise, are all factors that make veterinarians feel good at work, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Adelaide. In the study published by Vet Record, researchers investigated the positive side of veterinary...
ReligionWicked Local

GOOD NEWS: How to make lap sandboxes

Children will have hours of fun playing with their lap sandboxes. The sandboxes also will remind them of positive Bible stories they have learned. To make lap sandboxes, you need Bibles, Bible concordances, cardboard boxes, 12-by-9-inch aluminum foil, white card stock, markers, crayons, scissors, tape, chenille wires, small pieces of colored cloth, string, clothespins, Popsicle sticks, tacky glue, felt of various colors, yarn, ribbon and play sand from a toy, department or hardware store.
Politicsthedevilstrip.com

How to make a good city flag

From Ted Kaye’s “Good Flag, Bad Flag” pamphlet, which spells out the five core principles of good flag design. Keep It Simple: The flag should be so simple that a child can draw it from memory. Use Meaningful Symbolism: The flag’s images, colors, or patterns should relate to what it...
Los Angeles, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

In my heart of hearts

My wife JoAnneh and I recently took a road trip down the coast of California, visiting old friends. One night, in Los Angeles, we were at dinner with a group of them, when someone asked what interesting things had happened to everybody the previous week. We each mentioned something, until...
SocietyHigh Plains Journal

July 4 a reminder of what is important in life

I hope you had a good 4th of July. That is time I think a lot of us get wrapped into the festivities and get-togethers and often forget about the lives that were lost so that you and I can have the freedoms we have. It is one thing to...
Books & LiteratureCitrus County Chronicle

Something short and sweet

In my college English class our professor declared that Ogden Nash published the shortest poem ever written. The title was “Fleas.”. The poem was: Adam had ’em. I think I beat him by one letter in the title and two letters in the body of the poem. I humbly submit my poem for your consideration: Gerd ate late.
HealthLeavenworth Times

Take precautions to handle the heat

I was feeling good. We were shooting a movie about the Ozarks and I was to be a big part of the fishing side after writing about this region for over 40 years. The first day was on the Current River and here is where my problems began. We were on the river over three hours with the sun beating straight down on us. This was the first real heat of summer – in the mid-90s and our bodies were not yet used to being in these conditions.
EnvironmentGillette News Record

Here's an old concept: burning garbage

If you ever debated the notion that history repeats itself, look no further than the news this week that an answer to our energy demands and climate woes can be found in incinerators. Increasing waste, like many things these days, can be tied to the pandemic. And like other things...
Auburn, ALopelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: Good ‘Ol Boys

A year or so ago, Mike and I were saddened to hear that Good ‘Ol Boys in Auburn had closed. We couldn’t remember when the original restaurant had opened, so I began asking people about it. I was told that the restaurant had first opened in 1993. Back then, Tom...

Comments / 0

Community Policy