Sisters make a pretty good team

I was feeling good. We were shooting a movie about the Ozarks and I was to be a big part of the fishing side after writing about this region for over 40 years. The first day was on the Current River and here is where my problems began. We were on the river over three hours with the sun beating straight down on us. This was the first real heat of summer – in the mid-90s and our bodies were not yet used to being in these conditions.