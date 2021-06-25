Cancel
Tomasz Waga death: Fifth man charged in connection with murder

BBC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fifth man has been charged in connection with the murder of a man in Cardiff. The body of Tomasz Waga was discovered in the street in Penylan, in January. South Wales Police said a 33-year-old man from London had been charged with murder and would appear before Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday.

