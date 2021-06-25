Cancel
Dane County, WI

Dane County Board stops short of opposing 'limited' Sheriff's Office use of no-knock warrants

By Abigail Becker
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dane County Board of Supervisors opposed the use of no-knock warrants in drug cases across the nation but didn't ask the Sheriff’s Office to stop using the tactic. Activists have called for the end of the police strategy, which utilizes the element of surprise, since police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, shot and killed Breonna Taylor in a raid in 2020. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office historically has used no-knock warrants sparingly.

