Cowboys 53-man roster projection, 2.0: Opportunity, competition abound on Dallas’ revamped defense
As we wade the doldrums of the NFL calendar, there’s no better time than now to take a second crack at a 53-man roster projection for the Dallas Cowboys. Heading into training camp, the Cowboys are blessed with a potentially dominant offense with Dak Prescott back healthy and a revamped defense under the watchful eyes of new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The competition will be fierce on both sides of the ball.www.dallasnews.com