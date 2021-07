Marvel Cinematic Universe movies didn’t invent the post-credit scene. But the franchise has elevated, making audiences stay in their seats until the last thank you has rolled into an art form. The tradition did not initially extend to the smaller screen fare when Marvel TV was broadcasting on ABC and Hulu, but the move to Disney+ has changed that approach. Both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made judicious use of these bonus scenes in the back halves of their runs. Having passed the halfway mark, Loki joined the party as well. Loki’s Episode 4 mid-credits scene is the first the show has done, but it added extra Loki for your buck.