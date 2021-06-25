EHDA Youth of the Month

Autumn Price and Keyana Jones have been chosen as Youth of the Month for June by the Elizabethton Housing and Developmental Agency. They are pictured with their certificates by Kenney Morelock of J’s Corner, sponsor of Youth of the Month, and Kelly Geagley, EHDA Executive Director. Autumn’s favorite school subject is math and her favorite sport is basketball. She aspires to be an artist. Keyana’s favorite subject in school is math, and she enjoys soccer. She hopes to be a singer someday.