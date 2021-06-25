Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabethton, TN

EHDA Youth of the Month

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutumn Price and Keyana Jones have been chosen as Youth of the Month for June by the Elizabethton Housing and Developmental Agency. They are pictured with their certificates by Kenney Morelock of J’s Corner, sponsor of Youth of the Month, and Kelly Geagley, EHDA Executive Director. Autumn’s favorite school subject is math and her favorite sport is basketball. She aspires to be an artist. Keyana’s favorite subject in school is math, and she enjoys soccer. She hopes to be a singer someday.

www.elizabethton.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabethton, TN
Society
City
Elizabethton, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Elizabethton, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ehda Youth Of#J S Corner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Haiti police arrest suspect in president's assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 11 (Reuters) - Haitian police said on Sunday they had arrested one of the suspected masterminds in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a Haitian man whom authorities accused of hiring mercenaries to oust and replace Moise. Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Commander of U.S., NATO forces in Afghanistan is stepping down

KABUL, Afghanistan — The commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan is stepping down Monday, U.S. defense officials say, a move that marks the symbolic end of the U.S. military mission in this country. Army Gen. Austin "Scott" Miller has commanded the military coalition in Afghanistan since August 2018,...
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's manager Gareth Southgate along with royalty and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.

Comments / 0

Community Policy