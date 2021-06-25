Cancel
Wilkinsburg, PA

Groups working together to revitalize Wilkinsburg neighborhood

By Katelyn Sykes
wtae.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILKINSBURG, Pa. — Several organizations are coming together in Wilkinsburg to help revitalize the neighborhood. "This is a step forward for the community to start looking at housing and start looking at community gatherings," said Steve Hellner-Burris, VP of the Hosanna House. "For so long, Wilkinsburg has been on a downward spiral in the opinion, especially like folks like news media, corporations, and this is an opportunity to showcase some of the cool things that are happening in the neighborhood."

