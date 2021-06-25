Cancel
Study looks more closely at Mars' underground water signals

By NASA
Phys.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new paper finds more radar signals suggesting the presence of subsurface 'lakes," but many are in areas too cold for water to remain liquid. In 2018, scientists working with data from ESA's (the European Space Agency's) Mars Express orbiter announced a surprising discovery: Signals from a radar instrument reflected off the red planet's south pole appeared to reveal a liquid subsurface lake. Several more such reflections have been announced since then.

phys.org
One of the hardest things to reconcile in science is when new data either complicates or refutes previously findings. It’s even more difficult when those findings were widely publicized and heralded around the community. But that is how science works – the theories must fit the data. So when a team from JPL analyzed data from Mars Express about the Martian South Pole, they realized the findings announced in 2018 about subsurface lakes on Mars might have been more fraught than they had originally thought.

