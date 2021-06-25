Study looks more closely at Mars' underground water signals
A new paper finds more radar signals suggesting the presence of subsurface 'lakes," but many are in areas too cold for water to remain liquid. In 2018, scientists working with data from ESA's (the European Space Agency's) Mars Express orbiter announced a surprising discovery: Signals from a radar instrument reflected off the red planet's south pole appeared to reveal a liquid subsurface lake. Several more such reflections have been announced since then.phys.org