'Central Park' Newcomer Emmy Raver-Lampman on Making Molly Her Own and the Importance of Representation in Cartoons

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
seattlepi.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter working on Apple TV Plus’ “Central Park” for “months and months” alone, Emmy Raver-Lampman, the animated musical sitcom’s new vocal talent, felt like most of the cast she heard through her headphones during recording sessions had become her musically gifted imaginary friends. Josh Gad, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Stanley Tucci and Eugene Cordero welcomed Raver-Lampman with open ears, and helped her make Molly Tillerman her own in the course of laying down tracks to some whimsical “bangers,” as the actor describes them.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Loren Bouchard
Person
Tituss Burgess
Person
Josh Gad
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Paige
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Television#Biracial#Tillerman
Related
New York City, NYonstageblog.com

How Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson Make "Central Park" Sing

Central Park was an important place for songwriters Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson long before they started writing music for the animated TV show of the same name. When the two met at the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop, Anderson was a recent college graduate working at the Public Theater's Shakespeare In The Park while Samsel was auditioning for acting gigs and busking in the park. On the first day of the BMI workshop, the two were randomly assigned to write a song together. Ten years later, Samsel and Anderson remain a songwriting team and "best friend partners."
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Victoria Justice, Joel McHale Starring in Comedy 'California King' (EXCLUSIVE)

Victoria Justice and Joel McHale have joined the cast of “California King,” a comedy that mixes together a story of friendship, mattresses and a kidnapping gone terribly wrong. The Glickmania, Bombo and Vanishing Angle film is the feature directorial and writing debut of Eli Stern. It co-stars Travis Bennett (“Dave”) and Jimmy Tatro (“Home Economics”).
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'Love is Blind: After the Altar' to Reunite Season 1 Cast for July Reunion Special (TV News Roundup)

The original quarantine couples are back. “Love is Blind: After the Altar,” and three-episode special followup to “Love is Blind,” will premiere July 28 on Netflix. “Love is Blind: After the Alter” brings back Season 1 fan favorites as they prepare for a two-year anniversary party for the Hamiltons and the Barnetts, the two couples to successfully make it down the aisle during the “Love is Blind” experiment. Ahead of the party, audiences will get to catch up with the cast as they settle back into their daily lives in Atlanta, Ga. When the show ended, some singles left with a sour taste in their mouth about the experiment’s outcomes, so there is no doubt there will be drama and surprise appearances.
TV SeriesVulture

The Drawn Trailer Features Tig Notaro and Her Cute Cartoon Cardigan

So, you saw Tig Notaro get CGI’d into an action movie and you thought to yourself, What other mediums could we use to dispense more Tig Notaro into the world? Well, here’s one: The stand-up comic is becoming a fully animated character, with lines and colors and everything. HBO has released the trailer for Notaro’s upcoming special Drawn, in which she is, well, drawn. Her bits are also animated, which certainly helps make her collapsing from internal bleeding feel a little more … playful? Yeah, that’s the word.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Kumail Nanjiani to Star in ‘Homeland Elegies’ Limited Series at FX

FX is developing a limited series adaptation of Ayad Akhtar’s acclaimed 2020 novel “Homeland Elegies,” with Kumail Nanjiani attached to produce and star. Described as “raucous and searing,” Akhtar’s novel “blends fact and fiction to tell an epic story of identity and belonging in post-Trump America. Part family drama, part social essay, part picaresque novel, at its heart it is the story of a father, a son, and the country they both call home.”
TV SeriesGamespot

Jeff Goldblum Will Join HBO Max's Search Party Season 5 Cast

Actor Jeff Goldblum will be taking on a recurring role in Season 5 of Search Party on HBO Max, according to Variety. Goldblum will play Tunnel Quinn, a "charismatic tech billionaire who enters a very public business partnership with Dory (Alia Shawkat) on the other side of her near death experience."
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
Behind Viral Videosdisneydining.com

New Disney+ Voices Video Released: The Importance of Representation

In a new video from the Voices online series, an important conversation between High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ actress Dara Reneé and Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ actress Kyliegh Curran takes place. In this new video titled, “The Importance of Representation” the two young women discussed how they made...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Holby City airs tonight as newcomer Jeni Sinclair makes a shocking move

Holby City spoilers follow. Holby City is getting a rare Monday outing tonight (June 28) as the summer scheduling disruption continues. The BBC medical drama is not airing in its usual Tuesday evening slot tomorrow night (June 29), and is being broadcast tonight instead. All shows across BBC and ITV...
Beauty & FashionLaist.com

This Makeup Mariachi Musician Is Making Nonbinary Representation Happen

You can power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our June Member drive. Founded in 2000 and reorganized in 2014, the 10-member group had been playing 20 to 30 shows a year — weddings, quinceaneras, concerts and mariachi festivals — before COVID-19. Today, Lopez isn't on stage, serenading audiences while singing to "Sabor a Mí." They're sitting on a bench at Jim Gilliam Park in Baldwin Hills, just up the hill from their childhood home in South Los Angeles, reflecting on the life-changing power of makeup.
La Palma, CAcityoflapalma.org

Central Park Cinema

New to the summer special events line-up, the City of La Palm invites you to come enjoy Central Park Cinema with family and friends for Friday Family Films in July! Remember to bring blankets and chairs. Admission is free. Movie selections will be released June 1. For more information, visit www.CityofLaPalma.org/Cinema.
Moviesoklahoman.com

Kristin Chenoweth stars in new musical comedy 'Schmigadoon!' streaming soon on Apple TV+

As Broadway warms up for its eagerly awaited return in September, fans of musical theater might want to consider a jaunt to "Schmigadoon!," thanks to the magic of streaming. "When I got the call about this, I just laughed my butt off," said Kristin Chenoweth, one of the stars of the musical-comedy series, premiering July 16 on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

