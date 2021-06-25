Cancel
Victoria, TX

Pet of The Week for Friday 6-25-21

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s now time to meet this week’s Pet of The Week. “Annie is a seven year old gal. She’s a retriever Labrador mix. She is sweet, sweet girl. She loves pets. She loves to keep the kennel clean. She loves toys. He loves kids. Absolutely loves them. Um, she is a little on the older side, but who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks here. And she’s only been here for two days doing camp and she has done so much in here. She would honestly prefer a home without cats. Um, she, her previous owner said she was, didn’t really get along with cats. So maybe a home without cats, but definitely with children because she does love children a lot mandatory meet and greet because she can be a little bit picky about her friends. Uh, but, um, she loves boys. Boys are her favorite and I don’t see why she wouldn’t like them. I like them too.”

