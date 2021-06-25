Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers
In last night's Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad's typical scoring leaders. Game 2's top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.