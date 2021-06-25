Community Foundation invites nonprofit funding requests
The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado announces that its annual competitive grant cycle starts July 1 when application forms become available on its website. One of the ways the Community Foundation supports local nonprofits is through this annual competitive grant cycle. During the 2020 grant cycle, the Community Foundation — through the Estes Valley Community Fund Committee — distributed more than $92,000 to 22 nonprofit agencies that directly serve Estes Valley residents.