Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Community Foundation invites nonprofit funding requests

By Community Foundation of Northern Colorado
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 16 days ago

The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado announces that its annual competitive grant cycle starts July 1 when application forms become available on its website. One of the ways the Community Foundation supports local nonprofits is through this annual competitive grant cycle. During the 2020 grant cycle, the Community Foundation — through the Estes Valley Community Fund Committee — distributed more than $92,000 to 22 nonprofit agencies that directly serve Estes Valley residents.

www.eptrail.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Charitable Organizations#Charity#Evcfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Charities
Related
Sonoma County, CAnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County Vintners Foundation grants $1M to local nonprofits

The fundraising arm of a Sonoma County winery trade group has announced $1 million in grants to 87 nonprofits in the county. Sonoma County Vintners Foundation, with signature fundraising event, Sonoma County Wine Auction, stated this year’s grants were funded from the 2020 Sonoma County Wine Auction. “The pandemic has...
Wilmington, NCWilmingtonBiz

Building Foundations For Stronger, Vibrant Communities

A home is much more than just a house, it’s a place where people create an opportunity to build a life together, a place where the many hours of blood, sweat and tears have the potential to turn into equity, pride of ownership and most importantly for the majority of us, lasting memories.
Canby, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Canby Builders Supply raises funds for nonprofit

Canby Builders Supply matches raffle dollars to give $1,440 to The Canby Center. Thanks to donations from the community, one Canby mainstay was able to pass a blessing on to another. On July 1, Canby Builders Supply presented a check for $1,440 to nonprofit The Canby Center. For several years,...
Muskegon, MIshorelinemedia.net

Mercy Health Muskegon invites requests for proposal for community grants: Sr. Simone Courtade Fund and Community Benefit Board Initiative Grant

Mercy Health Muskegon is issuing two concurrent requests for proposals for their Community Grants Program: Sr. Simone Courtade Fund (Sr. Simone) and Community Benefit Board Initiative Grant (CBBI). Applicants may apply from Muskegon, Newaygo and Oceana Counties. Letters of Intent must be submitted by July 23, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Full proposals are due no later than August 20, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.
Cleveland, OHMorning Journal

Hospice of the Western Reserve announces creation of a nonprofit foundation

Hospice of the Western Reserve announced it has launched a separate nonprofit public charity that will provide financial support to programs benefiting patients and their families such as pediatric hospice care and healing arts programs. It is called the Hospice of the Western Reserve Foundation. “The new foundation will be...
Fremont County, CODaily Record

El Pomar Foundation approves $362,500 to nonprofits in the Central Peaks region

El Pomar Trustees approved $362,500 allocated to 17 nonprofit organizations in the Central Peaks region at the Foundation’s May Trustees meeting. Through the Foundation’s grantmaking process, the following local organizations were awarded grants:. Loaves and Fishes Ministries of Fremont County — $50,000 for expansion project; competitive. Boys and Girls Club...
Collier County, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Community Foundation Donates to Veterans Community Park

It was somewhat like Christmas in June, as Marco Island City Council Chair Jared Grifoni strode down from the dais on two separate occasions to receive donations from two separate entities. The two organizations presenting checks that evening were the Community Foundation of Collier County and Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC).
Stanford, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

ValleyCare nonprofit members approve merger with Stanford foundation

Deal 'is well-timed and aligns with our strategic vision,' board says. ValleyCare Charitable Foundation corporate members have overwhelmingly approved merging the Tri-Valley health system's nonprofit arm with Stanford, further advancing the relationship that began more than five years when the local hospital itself became affiliated and rebranded as Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare.
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Community Foundation Awards $26K in Scholarships

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties has awarded $26,400 in scholarships from a variety of funds to six students. Each year, the Community Foundation offers scholarship opportunities from funds established by local donors. Each scholarship fund supports a different area of focus as created and envisioned by the donor.
Connecticut Statectphilanthropy.org

ARPA Funding Resources for Funders and Nonprofits

Find resources for philanthropic organizations and nonprofits related to the CT state budget and ARPA funding. A discussion on Connecticut's state budget, the recent federal stimulus packages, ARPA funding, and what they mean for philanthropy. Access the takeaway notes of the June 29 briefing >>. State Budget News and Resources.
Denver, COlifeoncaphill.com

Community invited to provide feedback on development

Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods, which is a registered neighborhood organization, is welcoming feedback from the community on the development concepts for 123 Speer Blvd. in Denver. PMG Acquisitions LLC, which is a Florida-based developer, expects to close on the sale of the property — formerly known as the Denver 7...
Conroe, TXHouston Chronicle

Conroe nonprofit Treehouse Center in the running for grant funding

The nonprofit The Treehouse Center is in the running for a major grant from Montgomery County’s Community Development program. The Treehouse Center recently received a letter tentatively putting them in the running for a possible $617,000 grant that would help fund upgrades and expansions to their facility. Initial letters letting...
Florence, SCSCNow

The First Bank Foundation awards $29,000 to area nonprofits

FLORENCE, S.C. – First Bank Foundation is donating $29,000 to area nonprofit organizations as part of its commitment to Service Excellence and serving the local communities. In June, First Bank Foundation gave assistance to local Pee Dee communities. John Long, executive vice president of First Bank, said that the bank...
Dare County, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Outer Banks Community Foundation: Memorial funds support key community needs

Memorial funds established at the Outer Banks Community Foundation years ago factored prominently in recent grant awards to local nonprofits and will help people living with cancer, assist children and adults with special needs and support other important charitable programs in the community. The Fred Murray Memorial Fund and the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy