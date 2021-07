Good late Sunday evening, everyone. After dealing with a front that brought some scattered strong to severe t-storms for parts of the area the other day, we dealt with the backside of this storm system today as we wrapped up our weekend. While the morning started out dry, we saw the scattered showers pick up late in the morning and continue off and on until we hit sunset. While we didn’t have to deal with any strong or severe t-storms, the strongest of the showers produced some moderate to heavy rainfall. While the area averaged out to just over a quarter of an inch, areas that saw the moderate to heavy rainfall at times pushed total amounts between half an inch and just over 2 inches for the day.